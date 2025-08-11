Retired fire officers give back: 18 years of free camp for kids

Members of the Association of Fiery Pioneers at the August vacation camp at the Mon Repos Community Centre on August 7. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

WHAT began as an idea among a group of retired fire officers to assist children in 2007 continues to blossom almost two decades later as an annual, free vacation camp.

The Association of Fiery Pioneers successfully hosted its 18th annual vacation camp for children aged seven-12. It was held at the Mon Repos Regional Complex, San Fernando, from August 4-8.

The children participate in different activities such as sports and games, but also learn essential life skills like first aid and dining etiquette.

In an interview with Newsday on August 5, camp co-ordinator Keith Cook said he and his colleagues have always wanted to “give back” to the community.

Cook, 77, became a fire officer in 1970 and retired in 1997. He said he was based at different locations including San Fernando, Rio Claro and Point Fortin. Additionally, he was the disaster co-ordinator for both the City of San Fernando and Port of Spain for a number of years.

“So in 2007, we had a meeting with a few of us, and we initially decided to have a thanksgiving service every year, which we still do. But then we wanted to do something for children.”

In all its years, it has been “totally free,” he said. They’ve only missed 2020 and 2021 owing to the covid19 pandemic.

Asked what it has been like doing this for the past 18 years, he said while it requires a lot of work, it has been “a joy.

“I had never worked with children before, and I'll tell you something…Previously, I thought teachers may have been getting too much vacation. But the very first day I spent with them, I realised teachers need more vacation,” he said with a chuckle.

He said while children can be “a handful,” it makes the team happy to assist them in any way possible.

A father of three, he said, “At the end of the day, you don't want any injuries, etc, or anything to happen to the children. And thankfully, we’ve never had any incidents. We really go the extra mile to pay attention to them.”

Using their knowledge from their days of being fire officers, as well as his in disaster management, they’ve also taught the children survival skills.

“So we have taught them what to do when there’s an earthquake and stuff like that.”

He said they also have field trips over the years, including to the Mounted and Canine Branch of the police service, fire stations, and they plan to organise one to President’s House in Port of Spain.

He said the goal has always been to help nurture young people, and he believes it is even more important now as more youths get drawn to crime and violence.

“These children are at an age where you can discipline them, you can talk to them without fear of anything, and nurture them in a way so that they will be better children, better teenagers, better adults.”

He said parents are always grateful for the assistance, adding that this year, they also organised bookbags and stationery for the children.

“Up to this morning, a father came and he thanked us so much for what we are doing.

“It’s a load off of them, you know. We do the meals, we look after them, we do every single thing.”

As for funding, it is out-of-pocket from the retirees, along with a $1,000 donation from a credit union.

He added, “Every year, we get some goodies from Bermudez Biscuits too.”

He said young people in TT need to learn both respect and discipline, which he believes “starts from the home.

“With all that is taking place in the country right now, if proper training is carried out in all the homes, you will have a better place.”

Helping children, he said, is fun and the team will continue to do so for as long as they can.

“I am already planning what we will do next year. When I lie down to sleep, this is what I think about. At the end of the day, it’s really just such a joy.”