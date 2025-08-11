Poor sound system for local artistes

Jaron Nurse -

THE EDITOR: The gospel concert held at the Queen’s Park Oval on July 31 was titled CeCe Winans – More Than This, and the American gospel singer did not disappoint. Winans ministered in song with some of her greatest gospel hits, leaving thousands of patrons totally satisfied with her performance.

Winans is a supremely talented vocalist and she really had patrons in worship mode at the Oval. However, the sound system for the local gospel artistes needed to be much more than this (pun intended).

Local artiste Jaron Nurse was the opening act. Nurse is also a talented vocalist and though he gave a very good account of himself, the sound system let him down. There were a few times when the mic cut off while he was singing and I struggled to hear most of his lyrics, although I was not too far from the stage.

He was followed by Guyanese gospel singer Samuel Medas, who took it up a notch with his vibrant performance and silky-smooth voice. But still, his lyrics were not clear and patrons sitting around me expressed similar sentiments.

Medas was followed by the gifted local worship group, Gates Praise, and the poor quality sound emanating from the sound system continued unabated. There were about 150 background vocalists all dressed in white who accompanied Gates Praise, and while they looked immaculate, not a word was heard from them, although they were singing in unison.

Then came the big moment. Master of ceremonies Pastor Luke Quamina introduced Pastor Winans to the audience and as she and her three female background vocalists stepped out onto the stage, the sound quality immediately improved. From her first note, Winans’s voice was as clear as a bell; so too were her background vocalists.

I immediately looked around to see where the "front of house" (the area where the sound engineers and their mixing equipment are situated) was and I observed several foreign-looking men standing behind the mixing boards. So clearly, either Winans’s technical team had better equipment or better sound engineers.

It was unfortunate, because although the main act was excellent, I felt as though the local and Caribbean gospel artistes were robbed of a chance to also acquit themselves with excellence. The local promoters of these kinds of events must do better than this with their sound systems.

ROGER MOHAMMED

via e-mail