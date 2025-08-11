NCIC appoints Mangaroo as new president

New NCIC president Surujdeo Mangaroo -

The National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) appointed Surujdeo Mangaroo as its new president.

It came following the death of independent senator Deoroop Teemal. He died on August 3 and his funeral and final rites were held on August 6.

Mangaroo was the organisation’s vice president.

An August 10 press release said Mangaroo plans to build upon the strong foundation laid by Teemal by focusing on advancing youth development and enhancing cultural awareness.

“His vision emphasises empowering the younger generation to embrace and celebrate their heritage, ensuring the vibrant traditions of Indian culture continue to thrive,” it said.

It said Mangaroo brings a wealth of experience and deep commitment to the role, having given 30 years of service to the NCIC.

He is the charter president of the Penal Rotary Club, cultural affairs chairman of the Hindi Foundation of Trinidad and Tobago and vice president of the Global Indian Organisation, Caribbean region.

Mangaroo also served as National Commission for Self Help’s chairman from 2010-2015.

The council said it looked forward to a new chapter under Mangaroo’s guidance which would foster unity, education and cultural pride within the community.

Mangaroo called for Teemal to be posthumously awarded and be given the Order of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago (ORTT).