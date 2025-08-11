More prisoners moved to military bases from Maximum Security Prison

The entrance to the Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove, Arouca. FILE PHOTO -

MORE prisoners have been moved from the Maximum Security Prison as national security authorities focus on dismantling the criminal elements whose plot led to the state of emergency (SoE) being declared.

Some ten prisoners were removed from cellblock 13 and placed at military bases at the start of the SoE for additional security and to limit their networks after authorities unearthed a plot to kill high-ranking officials stemming from within the prison's walls.

Speaking on TV6's Morning Edition, Commissioner of Police (CoP) Allister Guevarro said the prisoners were removed after it was realised that new leadership had begun emerging within the prison.

"It is that we placed a treatment, we observed what the treatment is and in monitoring them we then realised who are the persons who need to be controlled and removed from that environment. We don't want them to become disruptive in the prisons."

Guevarro said the plot, which prompted the SoE to be called, has been contained and efforts are now being focused on dismantling the network. Since removing the initial prisoners, he said, there has been a 35 per cent reduction in homicides in the country. He said one of the key proponents of the assassination plot was also arrested during the SoE with high-powered guns and is currently before the court facing charges for trafficking weapons.

"It (the SoE) has worked well up to this point. It is continuing to work well. As we enter this phase of dismantling, we now see other aspects of intelligence-led, precision policing going into play."

Guevarro, who recommended the SoE to the national security council back in July, again defended the need for the heightened state. He maintained the emergency powers offered by the declaration on July 18 were critical tools law enforcement needs to address the threat. A declaration of an SoE by the President allows police to forgo the need for warrants to search people and their property and grants the Defence Force powers of arrest.

With his eyes set on at least a decade-long tenure as top cop, Gueverro said he hoped enough ground could be gained during this SoE to avoid ever having to ask for one again.