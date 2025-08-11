Molino, Theobald win big as Army dominate TTPFL awards

Defence Force manager Flight Lieutenant Ryan Ottley (L) and club administrator Leandro Piper hold the team's TTPFL sliverware during the awards ceremony for the 2024/25 season at NAPA in Port of Spain on August 9. Photo courtesy TTFA -

Trinidad and Tobago men's football team captain Kevin Molino and former Defence Force coach Densill Theobald walked away with the top honours when the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) hosted its gala awards ceremony for the 2024/25 season at NAPA, Port of Spain, on August 9.

It was a dominant season for Defence Force, who captured both the tier one and tier two titles, with their tier one team also going all the way to retain the First Citizens Knockout Cup.

In his debut season as the Defence Force coach, Theobald led the team to a superb unbeaten league season which saw them racking up 62 points from 22 matches and finishing with a 16-point gap ahead of runners-up MIC Central FC Reboot. Theobald, who surprisingly stepped down from the coaching role with the Army/Coast Guard combination on July 27, took tier one Coach of the Season honours, with the 35-year-old Molino copping tier one's Player of the Season award.

Signed by Defence Force last October, the wily Molino was instrumental to the team's unbeaten season and was a big goal-scoring threat and constant playmaker as his team skilfully took down all comers. Fondly known as "Nash," the Defence Force skipper was dazzling in the final third and scored 16 goals, the same as teammate Isaiah Leacock whose goal-scoring form was rewarded with an international call-up from TT coach Dwight Yorke.

On the final day of the league campaign, both men were pipped in the goal-scoring race by veteran Central FC attacker Tyrone Charles, who scored 17 league goals after registering a beaver-trick on the final day. Molino and feisty Defence Force right back Isaiah Garcia copped the Midfielder of the Season and Defender of the Season awards respectively, while Leacock earned the Forward of the Season award despite being edged in the goal-scoring race.

Exciting 18-year-old attacker Derrel "Zum Zum" Garcia, who won the Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) Player of the Year award for 2024, also starred after a fine professional season with San Juan Jabloteh and was named the TTPFL's Rising Star for 2024/25. Garcia scored nine league goals for coach Marvin Gordon's youthful Jabloteh team and alongside attacker Elijah Seechan (15 goals), almost steered the San Juan team to a spot in the Caribbean Football Union (CFU) Club Shield.

Jabloteh finished the campaign fifth on 38 points and were just pipped to a CFU spot by former champs AC PoS who ended fourth with 40 points. AC PoS were also among the awards as their veteran goalkeeper Marvin Phillip copped the golden glove prize for tier one.

In his address, TTPFL acting CEO Yale Antoine hailed the league's progress.

"It's not just another chapter in the league's young history – but a turning point in our ambition to build a professional football ecosystem that is sustainable, competitive and proudly ours; guided by an administration duly elected by our esteemed members," he said.

Antoine said clubs were lifting their standards and making strides to reconnect with their communities.

"We also saw the return of packed stands in several venues, a testament to the growing trust and belief in what we're building together."

A TT Football Association release pointed to the league's future goals:

– Continue to raise the professional standard of the TTPFL.

– Invest in domestic staff and player development through in-house initiatives such as coaching and administrative courses.

– Expand the league's commercial appeal.

– Cement football's place as a positive force in our national life.

TTPFL awards:

Player of the Season (tier one) - Kevin Molino (Defence Force)

Coach of the Season (tier one) - Densill Theobald (Defence Force)

Coach of the Season (tier two) - Kelshall Alexander (Defence Force)

Rising Star - Derrel Garcia (San Juan Jabloteh)

Golden glove (tier one) - Marvin Phillip (AC PoS)

Golden glove (tier two) - Denzel Riley (Malabar Youngstars)

Golden boot (tier one) - Tyrone Charles (Central FC)

Golden boot (tier two) - Joash Baird (Palo Seco Union Hall United)

Defender of the season (tier one) - Isaiah Garcia (Defence Force)

Defender of the Season (tier two) - Theo Crovador (Defence Force)

Midfielder of the Season (tier one) - Kevin Molino (Defence Force)

Midfielder of the Season (tier two) - Isaiah Williams (Malabar Youngstars)

Forward of the Season (tier one) - Isaiah Leacock (Defence Force)

Forward of the Season (tier two) - Gerald Meloney (Malabar Youngstars)