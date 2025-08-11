Minister monitoring TUCO issue, expects transparency

Ainsley King, president of Trinbago Unified Calypsonians’ Organisation. -

Minister of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin said she is monitoring the developments happening within the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO) and will take necessary action without hesitation, if necessary.

Last week, some TUCO members complained of the organisation’s operations and about disbursement of funds.

This prompted an August 6 media release from the organisation about the matter in which it detailed its achievements, plans forward as well as issues raised by calypsonian Errol “Bally” Ballantyne.

Benjamin said on Sunday in a WhatsApp response to Newsday, “The Ministry of Culture and Community Development is aware of the concerns raised in the media regarding TUCO’s internal financial matters.” She said the body was an independent one and the government respected its right to manage its own affairs within the framework of its constitution.

“At the same time, any group that benefits from public funding is expected to uphold the highest standards of transparency, accountability, and good governance.

“We trust TUCO will address its members’ concerns in a timely and transparent manner,” she said.

In its August 6 release, the organisation said when the King-led administration took office, TUCO was burdened with an over $7 million debt.

“Salaries had gone unpaid for months. Confidence in the organisation had eroded...the majority of our calypsonians stood by, hoping for change that never came. We chose to act. Not for applause, not for optics, but for you: the calypsonian, the culture worker, the keeper of our traditions,” it said.

It listed the administration’s clearance of over $2 million in National Insurance System (NIS) arrears, salaries being paid on time and in full, and ending some controversial HR practices.

It addressed issues raised by Bally , asking where was he when salaries were unpaid, when tents were collapsing and its members were demoralised and directionless.