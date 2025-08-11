Jasher, 6, died from heart failure, independent autopsy finds

Jasher Francois -

An independent autopsy on Jasher Francois has determined that the six-year-old died from a cardiovascular event likely triggered by the administration of magnesium sulphate medication.

Professor Hubert Daisley conducted the autopsy on August 10 at Guides Funeral Home, San Fernando.

According to the preliminary report obtained by Newsday, Prof Daisley's autopsy found, like the exam done at the San Fernando General Hospital, that Francois had aspiration pneumonitis.

However, he found Francois also had cyanosis of the extremities, cerebral oedema, acute renal injury secondary to shock, cardiomegaly, and a congested loop of small bowel.

Based on these findings, Prof Daisley believed Francois suffered a cardiovascular event which produced cardiogenic shock, acute kidney injury and a "markedly oedematous brain/hypoxic-ischemic brain injury."

"He vomited during this event, aspirated and died. Most likely, Jasher Francois suffered this adverse event during the intravenous administration of medication."

Following the autopsy, Francois' father, Aaron, told Newsday the family now feels vindicated by the findings.

The family firmly believed that the medication killed Francois on the morning of August 7, hours after being admitted to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital for a cough.

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar ordered an investigation into the incident after Aaron and Francois' mother, Yhnique, posted a video to Facebook calling for an independent investigation into the death.

The South West Regional Health Authority also launched an investigation into the incident.