Government commits to new pan headquarters, more $ for pannists

Nutrien Silver Stars Steel Orchestra plays on World Steelpan Day, Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on August 8. - Photos by Angelo Marcelle

MINISTER of Culture and Community Development Michelle Benjamin says government is committed to constructing a new headquarters for Pan Trinbago.

Speaking at formal World Steelpan Day celebrations at Woodford Square, Port of Spain, on August 11, Benjamin said, “I am here to tell the steelpan fraternity and Pan Trinbago that the long-awaited headquarters would be built under my administration.”

Newsday was unable to confirm whether the facility will be built in the same space earmarked by the previous administration.

However, Benjamin said Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar was committed to getting the headquarters built during her tenure.

In a social media post about the day’s observance, Persad-Bissessar said a national steelpan plant was also under way.

“The National Carnival Commission has secured the site, embedded green-energy systems, and completed broad consultations. Master tuners will soon work beside modern production lines, forging a world-class, home-grown industry,” she said in her post.

The Prime Minister also said the initiative aligned with the 2025-2028 Programme of Cultural Exchanges, signed during the July visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“It puts the pan centre stage and opens India’s 1.4-billion-strong market through joint ventures, skills exchanges, and touring exhibitions,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said, “We will complete the factory, expand the grants, place pans in every classroom, and carry our music farther than ever before.”

Benjamin also announced that come Carnival 2026, pannists’ remittances would be increased. Benjamin also announced some more incentives for the pan community. Pan manufacturing would be revisited and a further investment made in it, more money would also be invested in junior Panorama.

When Benjamin mentioned the Persad-Bissessar administration there were shouts of "no" from the audience. A similar thing happened at last year’s celebrations when the name of Dr Keith Rowley, the political leader of the then PNM government, was mentioned.

In a follow-up interview after the announcement, when asked if it would be in the same space earmarked by the previous administration, Benjamin said, “It will be built in consultation with Pan Trinbago. So we will sit at the table and make the best decision as to what is best for everyone.”

The last government had planned to construct the headquarters at the old General Post Office site, Wrightson Road, Port of Spain, Trinidad.

The design plan included a six-storey building which would house a pan museum, theatre and other shared space.

That government then estimated the construction to cost to be $120 million.

This was also announced after the former prime minister Rowley shared that Trincity lands initially given to Pan Trinbago, where some form of construction had started, would become a cricket academy done in partnership with Reliance Industries, the owners of Mumbai Indians.

Pan Trinbago president Beverley Ramsey-Moore, who stood next to Benjamin, was asked about plans for larger players’ remittances and she said pannists had been waiting a very long time for the measure.

“This is welcoming news. As you know, they were at $1,000 and then it went down to none at all and then back to $500 and then $800.

“Now the minister has pledged her commitment and I am indeed very, very happy about this.”

Benjamin said she was also in consultation with the Inter American Development Bank (IDB) about a concept called Carnival 360 where they planned to look further at how the country promoted and marketed its events.

She said her ministry was planning to host year-long festivals that would encourage more tourists to TT.

During her formal address, Benjamin said culture had the power to bring TT together and to take youth out of crime’s path.

She added that the pan was not only the country’s national instrument but that it had the capacity to earn foreign exchange for the country.

The day’s events started with seven single-pan bands lining Duke Street, although there were handfuls of people listening to each band.

Numbers swelled when the ancestral walk began at 5 pm. Pan Trinbago executive members along with citizens joined in as the Trinidad and Tobago police band played many of TT’s hits including Yung Bredda’s 2024 hit Greatest Bend Over recently remade with Jamaican dancehall artiste Sean Paul.

People were heard eagerly singing along and dancing during the joyous festivities.

The day’s events took place from 1 pm - 11 pm.