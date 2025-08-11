Forward Ever Foundation empowers youth with AI storytelling camp

Participants of the AI storytelling camp. -

The Forward Ever Foundation, in collaboration with the St James Police Youth Club, recently delivered an AI storytelling intensive for youth aged 12-17, as part of the club’s annual vacation camp.

A media release said, this initiative empowered 27 young participants to explore storytelling through artificial intelligence, using tools like ChatGPT and Sora AI.

Led by multimedia artist Peter Sandy and foundation chairman Christopher Din Chong, the session blended creativity, technology, and mentorship in an interactive workshop designed to foster imagination, critical thinking, and digital fluency.

“It’s important that our youth don’t just consume technology, they learn to shape it. Giving them tools to turn their imagination into reality through AI opens up a whole new world of possibilities.” said Din Chong. “Even the time chosen for the workshop was symbolic as it corresponded with the launch of ChatGPT 5. A reminder/testament that AI is advancing everyday and it is not going anywhere. This means that for the younger generations they will need to incorporate AI into their lives to remain competitive in an uncertain job market.”

The initiative, titled Voices of the Future: AI Intensive, encouraged participants to craft original narratives and transform them into dynamic visual stories using generative AI. Students were taught how to build characters, develop plotlines, and bring their ideas to life through interactive and accessible digital platforms, the release said.

“What they created wasn’t just content, it was a glimpse into the future of innovation, voice, and vision,” said Cpl Derrick Sharbodie, manager and founder of the St James Police Youth Club/Project XL. “For us, The Voices of the Future AI Intensive was more than a workshop, it was a launchpad for imagination.”

This initiative is part of the Forward Ever Foundation’s ongoing commitment to merging technology and the arts to uplift and inspire youth in underserved communities across TT.