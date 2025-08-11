Five dead, two injured in weekend accidents

Undertakers remove the body of Negus Clauzel who was was struck and killed while crossing the Churchill Roosevelt Highway, Aranguez, August 10. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

Five people were killed, and two injured in four road traffic accidents over the weekend, prompting the police to issue a warning about unsafe road practices.

On Friday at around 7.10 pm, Habib John, 47, was walking along Rochard Road, Penal, with a friend when they were struck by a white Kia K2700 driven by a 33-year-old Penal man.

John died at the scene while his friend, a 68-year-old woman, suffered broken ribs and a broken hand, and was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

At around 11.55 pm on Saturday, Maloney police were called to the scene of an accident after a motorist told them he had struck two people who were trying to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway.

The driver, a 44-year-old man from Bon Accord, Tobago, told police he was driving his black Honda Vezel when two people dressed in dark clothing ran into the path of the vehicle from north to south.

He hit both men and one died while the other was taken to hospital.

While police were there, officers were also called to the scene of another accident along the Uriah Butler Highway near Charlieville.

Police reports say the driver of a silver AD Wagon lost control of the vehicle at around 1.30 am and crashed on the north-bound lane of the highway.

The car’s two occupants, Rondell Mungroo, 36 and Adrian Neemah, 19, both died.

Then, later on Sunday, Negus Clauzel was hit by a white Ford Ranger at around 12.15 pm while trying to cross the Churchill Roosevelt Highway near the El Socorro Main Road.

He died at the scene.

The fatalities push the number of road deaths this year (71) past last year’s figure (70) for the comparative period.

Co-ordinator for the TT Police Service’s Strategic Road Safety Project Brent Batson extended condolences on behalf of the police to the families of those who died in the accidents.

He urged drivers to practise safe and responsible road use.

“We want to remind drivers that pedestrians form an important part of traffic as well.

He said pedestrians, though, also have a responsibility to ensure their own safety as he noted that Clauzel died within 100ft of a walkover.

“People are still taking unnecessary chances even though highway patrol units have been out there, doing consistent enforcement with regards to speed as well as DUIs.

“But unfortunately, this culture of recklessness and unfortunate poor decision making and chance-taking seems to be permeating back into the driving culture.”

Batson said police will continue their enforcement efforts and have plans to increase their use of technology to deter those who violate traffic laws. He suggested the public should act responsibly without the police having to intervene.

“We need the public support. We hope persons really wake up and realise how fragile the human body is, how fragile life is, and the unfortunately tragic consequences of unsafe, road practices.”