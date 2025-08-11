Empowering Trinidad and Tobago, Grenadian youth for global exchange

Stephanie Lee places her tag by her new home in Japan. - .

The Embassy of Japan held the send-off reception and pre-departure orientation for participants of the 2025 Japan Exchange and Training (JET) Programme at the residence of Dr Umezawa Akima, Ambassador of Japan on July 31,

A media release said, for the 2025 JET Programme cycle, 20 candidates have been selected; 18 participants from TT and two from Grenada.

Umezawa warmly welcomed the participants and emphasised the importance of cross-cultural exchange, skill development, and personal growth through immersion in Japanese culture.

Prof Prakash Persad, Minister of Tertiary Education and Skills Training, expressed his support and confidence in the hope that the participants will play a vital role in strengthening the friendly relations between Japan and their respective countries.

With warm words of encouragement from Umezawa and Persad, the participants departed for Japan eager to embrace their new roles. Their contributions are anticipated to further strengthen the enduring bonds of friendship between Japan, TT and Grenada, the release said.

Participants will serve as assistant language teachers (ALTs) in Japanese elementary, junior high, and high schools. They will also promote cultural exchange and foster global

awareness within the classroom and broader communities. Participants are expected to gain valuable professional and personal experiences, including enhanced teaching skills,

improved language proficiency, and deeper intercultural understanding, while contributing meaningfully to their communities and promoting their own cultures abroad.

For further info on the JET Programme and the embassy’s daily activities: https://www.tt.embjapan.go.jp/itprtop_en/index.htm