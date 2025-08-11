Education Ministry: New term schedule will provide better balance

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath. - Photo courtesy OTP

PUPILS and teachers will enjoy a longer July/August vacation this year, after Cabinet’s approval of the Ministry of Education’s proposal to revise the school year calendar, said a ministry statement on August 11.

"From 2025, the July/August break will be extended from seven to eight weeks, while maintaining the full 39 weeks of instructional time across three terms."

It said term I runs from September 8-December 12 and lasts 14 weeks.

Term II is from January 5, 2026-March 27, 2026, lasting 12 weeks.

Term III will go from April 13, 2026-July 10, 2026, which is 13 weeks.

The statement gave three reasons for the change.

Firstly was better term balance. "The revised calendar achieves a more balanced distribution of weeks across the three terms (14-12-13), compared to the previous 15-12-12 arrangement."

The second reason was efficient infrastructure works. "The extended vacation provides an uninterrupted eight week period for repairs and upgrades at 278 educational facilities across Trinidad, including ECCE centres, primary and secondary schools, under the Vacation Repair Programme."

Thirdly, staffing preparedness. "The additional week allows the ministry to fill teacher and administrative vacancies before the start of the new term."

Education Minister Dr Michael Dowlath said his ministry was committed to keeping stakeholders informed and ensuring a well-prepared and efficient start of the new school year.