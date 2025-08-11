CPL unveils broadcast partners for 2025 season

CPL CEO Pete Russell -

The Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and the Massy Women's Caribbean Premier League (WCPL) have announced the official broadcast partners for the 2025 tournaments, ensuring fans around the world can follow the action live.

The men’s Republic Bank CPL will take place from August 14 to September 21, featuring 34 high-octane matches across the Caribbean. The Massy WCPL will run from September 6-17, showcasing seven women's fixtures and continuing the rapid growth of women’s cricket in the region.

In an August 11 media release, CPL said these partnerships ensure the Republic Bank CPL and Massy WCPL continue to be among the most globally accessible T20 leagues in the world, with coverage spanning traditional broadcast television and digital streaming platforms.

“We’re thrilled to confirm an outstanding lineup of broadcast partners who will bring the energy and entertainment of CPL cricket to fans in every corner of the world,” said Pete Russell, CEO of the CPL.

“With both the men’s and women’s tournaments growing in stature year on year, we’re proud to deliver world-class cricket with unparalleled reach.”

The CPL said it remains committed to expanding its international audience while showcasing Caribbean cricketing excellence on the global stage.

Broadcast partners by region:

Australia – Fox Sports

Caribbean – RUSH Sports

Grenada – CCN TV

Guyana –E-Networks

India (Linear TV) – JioStar

India (Digital) – FanCode

Middle East and North Africa – CricBuzz

New Zealand – Sky NZ

North America – Willow

Saint Lucia – WinnersTV

South East Asia – CricBuzz

Sub-Saharan Africa – SuperSport

Trinidad & Tobago – TV6

United Kingdom & Republic of Ireland – TNT Sports

Rest of the World – YouTube and Facebook