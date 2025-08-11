Cop suspended after filing legal threat over piercings, prayer ritual

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

A police constable is suspended from duty pending the outcome of an investigation into allegations against him, police sources have confirmed.

The suspension was handed down on August 5, the day after the officer, via his attorneys, sent a pre-action protocol letter to the Police Commissioner and the Attorney General, claiming his constitutional rights had been breached.

Newsday learned that on the day of his suspension, police officers visited the constable’s home, served him with a formal suspension letter, and collected his service-issued items, including his uniform and police identification card.

The suspension alleged that on July 21, while on duty and in police uniform, the officer wore items of jewellery, a nose ring and an earring. This was contrary to the police service’s Standing Orders Section 6 (1) d.

It is alleged that he disobeyed lawful instructions to remove the jewellery. It is also alleged that he lit a fire outside a police station in the Northern Division, which caused a “disruption to the normal flow of operations” at the station.

A nine-page pre-action letter, dated August 4 and signed by attorney Vishan Michael Gopaul-Gosine, outlines the officer’s intention to sue the Police Service. Attorneys Michael Rooplal and Gisanne Ramjit are also representing the officer.

The constable’s legal complaint stemmed from disciplinary action taken against him after he wore clear plastic studs to work, reportedly to allow fresh piercings to heal, and performed a religious ritual involving a small flame on police premises.

The attorneys had called on Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro to withdraw the disciplinary warning notices and stop any further disciplinary action.