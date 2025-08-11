Coca to vie for Daryl Mahabir KO final spot

- File photo

Eastern County and Coca recently sealed a spot in the semifinals of the Daryl Mahabir Knockout tournament, a mini competition in the annual Anthony Wolfe Sweet 16 Football League at the Manzanilla Recreation Ground.

In the first game, Eastern County defeated Manzan Challengers Rebirth 2-1 to advance to the semifinals. Keshon Charles and Shaun Samuel was on target for Eastern County and scoring the lone item for Manzan was Darkiel Ferreira.

Coca's win was more convincing as they got past Cool it FC 4-2, led by a brace from Mitchell Valentine. Joshua Alexander and Arion Perouse also found the back of the net for Coca.

Josiah Edwards showed his ability in front of goal for Cool it FC with two goals, but it was not enough.

The semifinal between Coca and Dream Team will be contested at 7.30 pm, on August 13. Eastern County have a bye for the semis and will wait for the winner in the final at 7.30 pm on August 16