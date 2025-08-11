CFU hosts successful Girls’ Football Festival

Naomie Guerra shows youngsters a drill during the CFU Girls' Football Festival at the Hasely Crawford Stadium training field in Mucurapo, on August 9. PHOTO BY DANIEL PRENTICE -

A total of 65 girls, ranging in age from two-14, kicked off their journeys in football when the CFU held a Girls’ Football Festival at Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo, on August 9. FIFA partnered on the initiative, which had the tagline The Future Starts Now. The TT Football Association (TTFA) was also a collaborator.

A team of nine coaches led the sessions, which included five stations – dash and dribble, shooting stars, passing pals, goalkeeper goggles, and twists and turns.

FIFA legend Tashana Vincent, a former Jamaica Reggae Girlz player and coach turned Concacaf women’s football development supervisor, along with TT women's footballers Kennya Cordner, Kimika Forbes and Victoria Swift, were integral to the festival. The legends worked with the coaches and encouraged the girls throughout the day. During the break dubbed lunch with the legends, they answered questions from the participants. The questions included a range of issues, such as managing defeat, imposter syndrome, the menstrual cycle and more.

The festival, which ran from 10 am-3 pm, included mini matches. Eight standouts received certificates – encouragement expert, festival firecracker, heart of a champion, kindness champion, little lionheart, super sharer, sunshine spirit and team spirit. All of the participants received medals, footballs and other festival paraphernalia.

The festival aimed to introduce girls to football, to spark a lifelong love for the beautiful game. The TTFA will seek to capitalise on the momentum with its Girls Play programme.

Vincent, who started playing at five, praised the initiative, saying representation and inclusion are important currencies.

“It’s extremely important because we have to encourage the future of football, and for them to aspire to be better, they have to see representation. The fact that the other girls and I were here to encourage them and participate with them and just spend the day with them, I think it can serve as motivation for them to be the best that they can be,” Vincent said.

“I’m very impressed, and I’m elated, I think the future of football is in good hands,” she added. "You could see the joy in their eyes, and most importantly, all of those young ladies were having fun.”

The day opened with 13-year-old Arya McLeod, a participant, displaying her deftness on the steelpan. McLeod played the national anthem and returned later to present two more songs to open the awards ceremony.

The football festival was a precursor to the 23-team CFU Under-14 Challenge Series Girls, which runs from August 15-24, also in Trinidad.