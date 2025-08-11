CDAP strategy sound

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe during a public health media briefing at the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government, Port of Spain on July 15. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

At the post-cabinet media briefing on August 7, Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe underlined his ministry's commitment to the Chronic Disease Assistance Programme (CDAP) with a plan to replace some drugs and treatments with more affordable versions from India.

The Indian government has just 16 days left on the clock to decide how to respond to a 50 per cent punitive tariff on its goods, which will affect an estimated US$86 billion in exports.

Pharmaceuticals, which the country produces in quantities second only to the US itself, are currently exempt from the increase.

The price of drugs, particularly drugs for chronic disease is a global problem. The cost of chronic disease treatment, including the cost of drugs, is estimated to reach US$47 trillion by 2030.

US drug prices can be as much as three times the cost paid in the UK and Europe and as much as 90 per cent of the country's US$4.5 trillion healthcare budget is spent on chronic disease care.

The cost of drugs is largely driven by patents on drug design, which run for 20 years but are most normally enforceable for 14. A patent protected drug can only be manufactured by its creator or someone licensed to produce it.

The expenses related to the drug's development are usually amortised during that time through higher costs that drop dramatically after patents expire, and generic versions of the medicine can be manufactured.

Because these decisions are largely driven by market realities and not medical requirements, promising drugs are sometimes pulled from the market if they don't sell well.

That was the case in 2016 with PCSK9 inhibitors manufactured by Pfizer, after sales of the cholesterol lowering drug, priced at US$14,000 per patient per year, did not meet expectations.

Over the last two decades, the cost of insulin, a drug in use for a century, has increased 600 per cent because of changes in its formulation. Just three manufacturers dominate the insulin production market.

In TT, the CDAP programme cost the country $190 million between 2021 and 2024, filling 2.5 million prescriptions for 87 thousand patients.

Dr Bodoe has also promised to remove the enrolment fee of $68,000 for private pharmacy participation in the programme which was introduced in 2018.

The Pharmacy Board argued then that introducing the programme was unfair to new operators, and had the potential to discourage smaller pharmacies from enrolling in CDAP in outlying areas of TT.

There are also worrying expenses in the arrangements between the Health Ministry and pharmacies regarding administrative costs to dispense drugs under the programme that need to be addressed.

Treatment is important and Dr Bodoe's attention to these matters is welcomed, but his ministry must also tackle chronic disease prevention and resume awareness building programmes encouraging healthier lifestyles.