'Buss head for corrupt officials' – PM warns UNC against mixing with 'crooked financiers'

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar is led on stage by entertainer Swappie before she gives her speech at a UNC Monday Night Forum at Camden Hall, Couva, on August 11. - Photos by Innis Francis

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar warned members of her own UNC party to avoid the corruption that she alleged of the former PNM administration, in a fiery address at the UNC's Monday Night Forum on August 11 at Couva. It was a speech hitting both high-level corruption and low-level dependency work.

She alleged that under the former PNM government the Cepep programme was linked to criminality and various public works agencies were linked to corruption.

With the government now under fire for job losses due to the freezing of Cepep while under audit, she said her government's stoppage of the programme has unearthed a huge resistance from the belly of the underworld.

"They will use every means to oppose the dismantling of the criminal enterprise," she hit of the government's detractors.

She said Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath and Local Government Minister Khadijah Ameen had been subject to threats. "Reform has real human costs. We must end state-sponsored criminality."

While promising to fast-track social assistance and temporary wage-support for those in need, she also urged people to aspire to jobs with dignity, saying the loudest critics of the government's handling of Cepep do not want their children to be grass cutters.

Persad-Bissessar sounded a warning to unnamed individuals linked to her government who she said were seen cavorting in a fancy hotel with corrupt financiers.

"You are already cavorting with the same crooked contractors and lawyers, PNM financiers and corrupt fake elite.

"You seem to have already forgotten the loyal rank-and-file UNC people who worked hard to put you in office...

"I will fire you! I will ensure you face the courts!

"If you continue to pattern that kind of behaviour from the PNM, I'll not go to war with you. I will burst your head!"

Persad-Bissessar chided those who wished to replace former "ghosts" with their own ghosts, in a seeming reference to corruption in casual work programmes like Cepep.

She warned workers that Cepep was "another kind of slavery" tainted with starvation wages, sexual exploitation and criminal activity.

Persad-Bissessar said while workers struggled for a wage, others made profits in corrupt deals involving land deals and Clico assets.

Saying Caribbean Airlines (CAL) had submitted no audited financial statements in nine years, she questioned the running of the company.

"I am giving the management of CAL two years max. Sort out the mess, or look for new jobs."

Persad-Bissessar alleged corruption and nepotism in areas within the Ministry of Works.

She complained of one area of government under the former administration of taking loans from "eat-a-food financiers" who charged an interest rate of nine per cent, compared to other lenders charging three-four per cent.

"We are dealing with criminality at both ends of the scale."

Persad-Bissessar accused the former administration of transferring wealth from Afro-Trinidadians to "the One Per Cent."

She said the former regime had wanted to sell off the Clico assets of Long Circular Mall and Trincity Mall to its one-per cent friends for peanuts.

She urged workers to reject starvation wages, a dependency syndrome and a life lived in fear.

Likening make-work programmes to slavery, Persad-Bissessar said they "are a poverty trap while a small group runs away with millions."

She named three prominent banks whom she said needed to sort themselves out.

Persad-Bissessar alleged a businessman had walked into a cabinet minister's office and said he was getting a loan to buy land and construct a building which he would then rent out to the very same lending institution to rent it out.

Vowing to get tough on crime, she vowed to use a scalpel not a sledge hammer. She contrasted the fates of El Salvador which had been made safe within five years and Ecuador which had become dangerous within one year. "Which one do we follow?"

Persad-Bissessar said the state of emergency (SoE) had seen 38 preventative detention orders signed.

"Are you safer today? Yes!" She said after 100 days of her government, the murder rate was down by 34 per cent, with an illustration showing this year to date 214 murders,compared to 325 for the same period last year.

Regarding the energy sector, she spoke of correcting a $7 billion revenue error that was missed by the former government. She also spoke of the need to restart the refinery and boasted that Exxon was returning to TT. Touting millions of dollars worth of contracts for ultra deep water blocks in TT's waters, Persad-Bissessar said, "TT is open for business!" She envisaged $16-$24 billion in foreign investment in energy exploration.