Businessowners invited to meet with anti-extortion police

The corner of Tunapuna Road and Eastern Main Road, Tunapuna.

THE Tunapuna Police Station Community Council is calling on business owners who have been a victim of extortion to meet with senior police officers during a town hall meeting on August 13 at El Dorado West Secondary.

The invitation comes as business owners continue to express fears about extortion by gangs throughout the country.

In a media release on August 8, Tunapuna Police Station Community Council president Neil Boodoosingh explained the importance of business owners attending the meeting.

“Many businesses in our area are facing fear and uncertainty due to extortion and gang-related incidents.

“This meeting is your chance to have a private conversation with TTPS executives and have your concerns heard.”

ACP Michael Pierre will be at the meeting along with officers from the Anti-Extortion Unit, Anti-Gang Unit and representatives from the Ministry of National Security to speak on the government’s proposed Stand Your Ground legislation.

Earlier this year, police made a similar plea to St Augustine residents urging them to speak out.

Speaking during an awareness meeting at the St Augustine South Community Centre on May 21, Cpl Sasha Williams Goddard said speaking out was the biggest fear for many victims.

She added though, “When we are silent the offenders feel empowered.”

Williams Goddard noted speaking out, however, will benefit the entire community as perpetrators face up to 25 years in prison.

“That is 25 years of peace, if you speak out.”

“The fight is bigger than each one of us and we can only win if we do not remain silent.”