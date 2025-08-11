Beckles: Pan is a symbol for Trinidad and Tobago

Opposition Leader Pennelope Beckles - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Pennelope Beckles has praised the steelpan as a true symbol of TT's cultural ingenuity.

She did so in her message on August 10 to commemorate the second anniversary of World Steelpan Day.

Beckles, who is also the PNM political leader, reflected on what the party did to help advance the steelpan.

"Today, we commemorate the profound evolution of this historic and sacred instrument, an emblem that has shaped our very narrative, intricately woven with threads of struggle and oppression."

Beckles said the genesis of the steelpan, born in the hills of Lavantille, serves as a poignant testament to the resilience and indomitable spirit of our forefathers.

"The vibrant Carnival celebrations spanning five decades from 1884 to the late 1930s witnessed the electrifying rise of tamboo-bamboo musical ensembles, resounding in the streets during exuberant processions, accompanied by the spirited strains of brass and string bands.

"This cultural tapestry not only reflects our heritage but also honours the relentless pursuit of freedom and expression that defines our identity. "

Beckles paid tribute to steelpan legends such as Bobby Mohammed, Ray Holman, Bertie Marshall, Earl Rodney, Ken "Professor" Philmore and Jit Samaroo.

"I also recognise those who continue to ensure that steelpan maintains its rightful place in our society."

She recognised Pan Trinbago president Beverly Ramsey-Moore, Len "Boogsie" Sharpe and Amrit Samaroo among the people responsible for this.

"The PNM boldly envisioned a future where the rich cultural heritage of the steelpan is celebrated globally."

She recalled in 2023, the PNM took decisive action at the United Nations to advocate for the official recognition of August 11 as World Steelpan Day.

"This not only honours our musical legacy but also solidifies the steelpan's place on the world stage, uniting communities and inspiring generations to embrace the vibrant spirit of our art form."

She added that this is a proud and historic moment for TT and applauds the efforts that led to this global acknowledgement.

"As we look to the future, we must ensure the integration of steelpan instruction in all schools across TT."

Beckles added that every child should have the opportunity to learn and appreciate this powerful symbol of our national identity.

"Ensuring that steelpan is taught in every educational institution will help preserve our cultural heritage while inspiring the next generation of pannists, innovators and cultural ambassadors.

"This tool serves as a resource aimed at inspiring individuals who have faced challenges within the education system for various reasons.

"It can provide support and motivation to help them navigate their unique educational journeys."