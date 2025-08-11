Attorney denies threats from Rajaee Ali, questions 'overreach of police'

Rajaee Ali -

ATTORNEY Keron Ramkhalwhan has denied claims by senior police officials that he was threatened by his client, murder accused and alleged gang leader Rajaee Ali.

In a statement on August 11, Ramkhalwhan said neither he nor his instructing attorney, Anwar Hosein, had ever been threatened by Ali or anyone connected to him.

He called public statements by a senior police officer and the Commissioner of Police “false and misleading.”

Ramkhalwhan said officers from the Special Intelligence Unit’s Intelligence Department visited his office and told him they had “intelligence” of a credible threat to his life from Ali.

The officers said the alleged threat was solely from Ali and suggested Ramkhalwhan reconsider his involvement in the case and take security precautions. He said he asked what measures could be put in place, but had not received any response.

The attorney also criticised Minister of Homeland Security Roger Alexander, who said he had “no sympathy” for attorneys facing alleged threats and that lawyers must protect themselves.

Ramkhalwhan said he and Hosein were retained to challenge Ali’s July 18 transfer from the Maximum Security Prison to Teteron Barracks under Section 7 of the Prisons Act and to pursue constitutional proceedings.

He stressed that the Code of Ethics required lawyers to defend their clients’ interests without fear of public criticism or personal consequences.

“My concern extends to the overreach of the police service,” Ramkhalwhan said. “If the police are willing to adopt and propagate this false narrative of threats against Rajaee Ali as a means to impede effective legal representation, I must ask: how far will they go to silence lawyers?”

In a handwritten statement on July 21, Ali denied making any threat. He also denied threatening public officials.

“I do not want to kill the DPP. I want my day in court with him.”

He accused officials of creating a false narrative to make him appear as “public enemy No 1” and challenge public trust in the justice system.

“I am not interested in killing anyone. It won’t benefit me,” Ali maintained, challenging the authorities to provide evidence to support those claims.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro had confirmed that law enforcement was aware of threats to at least two attorneys.

“Intelligence reports have verified threats made by incarcerated individuals against two criminal defence attorneys,” he said on July 30. “These matters are being actively addressed.”

A man allegedly linked to the threats had been arrested and charged with trafficking of firearms.