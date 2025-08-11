Army spank Grenada 3-0, lift Women Warriors Wellness Cup

Defence Force players Nikita Gosine (left) and Alexcia Ali celebrate a goal in the Women Warriors Wellness Cup final at the Hasely Crawford Stadium, Mucurapo on August 10. Photo courtesy Defence Force -

Defence Force women's team ended the invitational Women Warriors Wellness (3Ws) Cup on a high on August 10 when they got a 3-0 win over Grenada's national women's team at the Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo, to cop the title in the six-team tournament.

Last year, Defence Force were edged by Club Sando in an exciting final, with 2024 Secondary Schools Football League girls' Player of the Year Nikita Gosine copping the MVP award to help Sando lift the crown. This year, Gosine traded Sando orange for the blue and yellow of Defence Force, and was one of three goalscorers on the night as the home team saw off the plucky Grenada outfit who were without a few key players.

Grenada's Nia Fleming-Thompson was adjudged the MVP of the 2025 tournament and was a handful throughout, even scoring a hat-trick against Sando in the semifinals. Although Fleming-Thompson showed flashes of her quality with surging runs in the final, she was unable to penetrate the Defence Force rearguard.

In the 13th minute, it was the hosts who took the lead as diminutive winger Shurella Mendez swept in neatly at the back post after tricky flanker Alexcia Ali put in a dangerous cross from the right. Ali was a threat all game for Grenada as she entertained the crowd with her nifty footwork.

Ali had an eye for goal too, but just missed out on extending the lead in the 26th minute after goalkeeper Kinda Lambert fumbled a cross from Aaliyah Prince.

In the opposite goal six minutes later, former Trinidad and Tobago standout goalie Kimika Forbes was left scrambling as she just managed to tip a long-range effort over the bar. It was one of the rare moments when the golden glove winner Forbes looked flustered in goal, as Grenada were often reduced to hopeful efforts from long distance owing to the sturdy central defensive pairing of Naomie Guerra and Shaunalee Govia.

Just before the halfitme whistle, Ali and Prince linked up nicely again, but the former agonisingly dragged her left-footed shot wide of the mark after being found by a pinpoint cross.

At the interval, Gosine was introduced and it didn't take long before the SSFL star shone brightly in Mucurapo. Just seconds into the second half, Gosine had a shot charged down from a tight angle. In the 49th minute, though, there was no stopping Gosine's rasping right-footed shot which arrowed into the far corner from just outside the area.

It was a goal worthy of winning any final and gave Defence Force what turned out to be an unassailable lead. Grenada kept up their fight, with combative midfielder Abigail Williams forcing an awkward save from Forbes with a long range strike in the 71st minute.

Eight minutes later, Grenada had their comeback efforts stalled when an effort by Ronniella Bubb was ruled out for offside. After Forbes palmed away a long range Williams free kick, substitute Keely Toussaint headed goalwards only for Bubb to tap in from an illegal position.

In the 81st minute, Defence Force then put the game beyond all doubt as Aaliyah Trim provided a close range finish from a left-side corner.

In the preceding third-place playoff, Sando also ended the tournament on a high as they spanked Pro Series 6-2. Veteran forward Kennya "YaYa" Cordner scored a hat-trick after coming on as a halftime sub, with national youth player Rasheda Archer bagging a brace.