Anti-colonial activist: Choose your heroes wisely

Cross Rhodes Freedom Project director Shabaka Kambon examines historical artefacts at the Lopinot Historical Complex on August 8. - Photos by Ayanna Kinsale

ANTI-COLONIAL activist Shabaka Kambon advised TT nationals to choose their historical heroes very carefully, speaking to reporters after the success of his Cross Rhodes' campaign to remove the statue of explorer Christopher Columbus from Tamarind Square in Port of Spain. He spoke to reporters on August 8, after the statue was removed on August 6 to be kept at the National Museum.

Kambon said he was actually intent on preserving the legacy of the appropriate people, to be celebrated nowadays.

"Imagine growing up in the Caribbean racialised as white and everybody who represents your community historically is a criminal and a villain. That can't be a good thing."

Saying whiteness and blackness were colonial constructions, Kambon said many white people in the Caribbean had "stood for the values we proclaim today" but were not celebrated.

"Starting with Fr Antonio de los Montesinos (1475-1540), the Christmas sermon when he told Columbus' brother and son they were going to Hell for the crimes they had committed against the indigenous people. He said these values do not accord with our Christianity." He said the Spanish colonialists sent the priest back to Spain and asked for one who would rubber-stamp their deeds.

Kambon said since Montesinos, there had been a wealth of white activists standing up against wrongdoing. He named US abolitionist/anti-slavery fighter John Brown (1800-1859).

"He took his own sons and they sacrificed their lives to lead a slave revolt."

Kambon lamented that such figures were not remembered much today.

He said villains were remembered, thereby putting a moral burden on contemporary white individuals, but society buried those white heroes who had symbolised the highest ideals of humanity.

"So I think ultimately, we are going to create a different discourse about the past where every citizen in the Caribbean is going to see themselves reflected in terms of their own values in the history that we tell."

Kambon hoped the project would spur greater efforts to preserve heritage.

"I think it is important for us, in this period of historical clarity, to look at how we could preserve and protect the things that we would need to carry forward with us, so the future generations could better understand their past.

"People think we are the ones who want to destroy history and heritage. No. We just want to end the open glorification of values which are fundamentally opposed to the ones which we articulate and want our children to move forward with."

Kambon said for contemporary people to be able to de-construct their reality, they had to have a clear sense of their history.

"What we are doing today would seem controversial to some people for some reason, but earlier on in the 20th century – in the 1950s when India got independence – nobody questioned the fact they got up and just moved all the colonial monuments. They had a George V monument in India but dumped King George in a park.

"Under Jawahal Nehru (India's first prime minister) they went about getting rid of false heroes and started to erect monuments to the people who sacrificed their lives for the freedom they enjoyed."

He said at that time (1950s) some European countries were beginning to recoil from their colonial-era misdeeds.

"So they were starting to move and hide and disregard their colonial monuments, because they understood this was a criminal enterprise."

However he said by the 1980s people started to view colonial monuments as being heritage.

"So that is a very recent phenomenon. Before that, people understood there was something wrong (in celebrating colonial monuments.)"

Kambon said, "Monuments are not history. Monuments are more about politics and power than about history."

He said monuments were erected by individuals with money.

"They represent the values and interests of individuals or groups of people that put them up.

"They are, according to British social anthropologist Alfred Gell, vectors of the values of the people who erect them."

He said when you no longer wish to celebrate those values, you must move those monuments.

"What makes the situation in TT so tragic is that behind each monument to a colonial 'criminal', are dozens of our African, Indian and European ancestors who stood up for the values that we proclaim today."

Kambon said a man who ran TT's first desegregated school and church should be celebrated as a hero, but was not.

"He has been erased from history completely. Nobody knows his name."

Kambon said his school was at the site of Rosary Boys Primary School on the corner of Park and Henry Streets, Port of Spain.

"There is no plaque that speaks to his name.

"But the man whom he fought with, who persecuted him and made him ill, is one of the most celebrated figures in this country's history. His name is Governor Ralph Woodford. I call him 'Racist Ralphie."

Kambon said Fr Francis de Ridder (1800-1833) was TT's first non-white Roman Catholic priest, being of a white father and an enslaved African mother.

"He intersects with a number of things that should make him an important historical figure."

By contrast, Woodford is commemorated in a square and a street and a statue in the RC cathedral.

Kambon said, "He (de Ridder) is just one of the people we have erased from our past, while we think we are talking about our heritage."

He related this to reporters at the the Lopinot Historical Complex, formerly the La Reconnaissance cocoa estate founded in 1806 by Frenchman, Charles Joseph Count de Lopinot.

Kambon lent his voice to calls by historian Dr Claude Fergus and Lopinot Museum curator Donna Mora for a named descendant of the count to repatriate to TT an undisclosed number of slave artefacts alleged to have been taken from the estate to either a private collection or university custody in North America.

Mora sought to assure the items would be well looked after within a room outfitted with air-conditioning units. Fergus demonstrated the use of a foot shackle, found in a bag of items given to the museum by the count's descendant. He said any more such artefacts belong to the estate and to TT, and so must be returned to the site. Fergus wondered if colonial powers had tried to hide such items from the public eye, at Emancipation.

Kambon was glad to see the shackle as what he said was the first device ever found in TT that had been used as an instrument of coercion in plantation slavery.