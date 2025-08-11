3 robbery suspects held in St Joseph

- File photo

Three robbery suspects were held, and a stolen cordless hedge trimmer recovered by police over the weekend in an intelligence-led operation in the St Joseph district.

A police statement on August 11 said the exercise took place between 2 pm and 7 pm on August 10.

Officers of the St Joseph CID and charge room, led by Cpl Mahon, searched a residence at Valsayn Trace, St Joseph, where they found the trimmer, which was reported stolen in a robbery with aggravation on August 6.

Police arrested two male suspects – a 26-year-old and a 34-year-old.

In a related development, officers also arrested a 35-year-old man of Valsayn Trace, Curepe, in connection with ongoing investigations into multiple robberies in the St Joseph district.

The initiative was launched by ACP Simon, spearheaded by Supt Gift, and co-ordinated by ASP Bharath and Insp Jagroo.

Cpl Mahon is continuing investigations.