Wounded WPC, trainee WPC share stories of strength

WPC Quianna Mahabir, who was shot last October, shares her testimony at the women police thanksgiving service, 70th anniversary celebration, at St Paul’s Anglican Church, San Fernando on August 8. - Photo by Innis Francis

THE Police Service started its 70th anniversary celebrations in honour of female officers on August 8, with a heartfelt thanksgiving service at St Paul's Anglican Church at Harris Promenade, San Fernando.

The women police celebrated 70 years of "grace in service" and strength in faith.

Flyers distributed at the service quoted Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro as thanking the female officers for their unwavering dedication, strength and integrity, which continue to shape the fabric of law enforcement in this nation.

He said, "You are not only protectors of justice, but trailblazers, role models and pillars of progress. We salute your service, honour your achievements, and stand proudly beside you as you lead with courage and compassion."

Although many past and present officers were in attendance, former police commissioner Erla Harewood-Christopher, the country's first female top cop, was not seen at the service.

The event featured deeply personal testimonies from officers, including retired ACP Kathleen Weekes, who shared stories of faith and endurance.

WPC Quianna Mahabir, who was shot in the head and seriously wounded in October 2024 outside her home in Caroni, stood before the congregation. She said it was only by the grace of Jesus Christ that she was able to live, receiving a rousing round of applause.

She said, "I was reminded that when we go through trials and tribulations, it is not punishment. It is preparation for what God has in store for you. It is about development and growth. Look at what Jesus went through for us, and he did not deserve that."

She recalled being in a coma and thanked people, including strangers both local and abroad, for their prayers.

She cited scriptures, saying people must love everyone. "Remember what the enemy meant for evil, God is turning it around for your good. God has a purpose for each one of us."

Trainee WPC Kimberly Rampersad shared her challenges and the obstacles she overcame, including health challenges, while at the Police Academy.

She became a trainee in December and is expected to graduate this month.

Before entering the service, she was a domestic violence victim.

She decided not to let the situation break her. "I saw it (policing) as a pathway to help women who have found themselves in a difficult situation that they cannot seem to get out of or need guidance or advice, or someone to listen. I want to make a difference," she said.

Rampersad said joining the academy was nothing she expected, saying initially it was challenging to adjust to the diverse cultures among colleagues.

She recalled suffering from nosebleeds eight years ago, which she redeveloped during training.

Rampersad said she also suffered an injury to one of her feet, but all the while, she was never alone, thanks to the support of instructors and others.

"This experience has been such a roller coaster, but it is one which I have learned and learned so much as a young woman. I encourage all women to believe in themselves, believe in their dreams and work towards them," Rampersad said.

"Nothing is too difficult, as long as you put your mind to it and never let anyone put a limit on what you can do. We are queens, and sometimes our road is not always easy. Never give up on your dreams, no matter how painful and difficult your journey is."

Adding to the celebration, WPCs Nurse and Jack, and others who serenaded the audience with musical performances.

Representatives from several faiths, including Hindu, Muslim, Baptist and Seventh-Day Adventist, gave remarks.

Pastor Clive Dottin said women are not optional but compulsory.

He called on women to be strong and courageous and to stand for what is right.

He said Trinidad and Tobago's first acting female commissioner, Ann Marie Alleyne-Daly, who died in 2023, had said that "there were corrupt elements who were persecuting her."

He called on the officers to have faith in God.

He added, "Unless we unite the country, we will not be able to fight crime and fight the untouchable narco-godfathers... We have to come together to root them out!"

Earlier in the day, a statement from the police service announced the start of a month-long series of activities to celebrate seven decades of dedicated service, courage, and leadership by the women of the service since their first enlistment in 1955.

This year's theme is "Honouring the legacy, embracing the future – 70 years of service, shielded by faith."

The statement said the observances will include a series of events aimed at honouring past pioneers, highlighting current contributions, and inspiring future generations of women in law enforcement.

Observances are to continue each Friday leading up to the anniversary date, August 29.