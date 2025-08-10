Trinidad and Tobago secure third spot in League B of Concacaf U-15 Champs

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-15 boys football team in Aruba. - TTFA

Trinidad and Tobago's Under-15 team salvaged a third-place finish in League B of the Concacaf Boys' Under-15 Championship in Aruba on August 9 when they got a narrow 1-0 victory over a ten-man Guatemalan outfit at the Stadion Guillermo Trinidad.

Playing their fifth game in as many days in the youth tourney, coach Densill Theobald's team had to dust themselves off and regroup quickly after being whipped 6-2 by Jamaica in the semis the previous day. The TT players would have been relieved to see no more players in bright yellow shirts, and delivered an improved performance against the Central Americans to get a podium finish in League B.

The Guatemalans started brightly with a spell of early possession and neat passing in midfield, and the pair of Cristofer Pacay and Joshua Perez looked particularly busy as they tried to pull the strings. However, they didn't create much clear-cut chances in the early going and they became unstuck at the other end in the 13th minute when TT got the lone goal of the game via a well-executed counter-attack.

Burly attacker Jaylon Roberts received the ball in the attacking third and played a clever pass in behind the defence to Kevez Quintero. The TT number nine still had some work to do, but Quintero shrugged off the challenge from his marker before arrowing a right-footed shot beyond goalkeeper Mario De Paz and into the far corner.

Whether by design or because of Guatemala's fluent play in the middle of the park, TT opted for a very direct route via a counter-attacking style. The early goal aside, the tactic worked in TT's favour as their pace in behind was more than a handful for their opponents. In the 16th minute, Roberts showed good strength to shield the ball from his marker before being denied from a tight angle by De Paz.

Two minutes later, City FC's Reagan Rowe was found with time and space down TT's left, but fired into the side-netting from a tight angle after being closed down by the Guatemalan defence.

In another counter-attack by TT in the 26th minute, attacker Jeremai Nanton looked sure to find the target after breaching the defence with ease. However, a brilliant block by Joao Martinez spared Guatemala's blushes.

With TT now coming firmly into their own, the game's momentum arguably swung their way for good in the 35th minute when De Paz was shown a red card after bringing down Roberts just outside the area. Again, the Guatemala defence were undone by a TT counter, and this time they paid the heavy price by losing the services of their starting goalkeeper.

Playing with ten man for the entirety of the second half, the Guatemalans remained patient in possession and even got into some presentable positions. However, that killer pass or telling shot on goal was lacking as goalkeeper Christian Telfer was largely untroubled for TT.

In the 41st minute, the willing Pacay got some daylight during a set piece sequence, but his well-struck volley was deflected wide by TT's Oshea Watson. The best chance of the second half fell to substitute Samuel Balfour in the 50th minute, but he had his close-range effort saved at the near post by Nicolas Merida after being found with a lovely diagonal pass from Matthew Lee Young.

TT had a relatively comfortable time seeing out the result, but feisty midfielder Ackim Duncan was called upon to make a timely intervention in the 68th minute when he made a brilliant recovery tackle outside the area to stop a goal-bound run from Williams Villagran.

At the final blow of the whistle from referee Ray Torres, TT finished third-best in League B and took some baby steps to put the semifinal loss to the young Reggae Boyz behind them.