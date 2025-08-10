Tobago: Come and see Charlotteville Tails

Screenshot from Charlotteville Tails: Zakii's prayer for the animals. -

Dear residents of Tobago, I am using this article to invite you to come and view my film, Charlotteville Tails at a special, one-off screening at MovieTowne, Lowlands, on August 24 from 4- 6 pm. In case you’ve never heard about Charlotteville Tails: I filmed it in Charlotteville in February, incorporating three children, a few adults and some animals from that very charming fishing village that many know and love. I certainly think it is the most humble and quaint place in Tobago, remaining true to its natural simplicity and authenticity, in a way that I hope can be preserved. Even if fine-tuned, may its rare, treasured, old-style Tobago essence never be lost in the sometimes overdone quest for “development” and “progress.” Charlotteville Tails follows the story of three village children who embark on a mission to help animals in their environs, while spreading a message that is vital for us to understand and employ as a nation. The film was screened to a very appreciative audience at IMAX, Trinidad in June as an official selection of the Caribbean Film Festival (CFF). It has also been selected to be screened at the TT Film Festival (TTFF) in Trinidad in September, and will also be screened internationally.

Unfortunately, these two local film festivals do not come to Tobago. With the exception of a private screening (at Mt Irvine Bay Resort) for Charlotteville residents involved in the film, there has been no Tobago screening; the one I am currently planning will be the first.

I want the children in the film to see themselves and their village on the big screen, and for the Tobago public also to enjoy the experience. To make this possible, I decided to rent MovieTowne’s Cinema 4 and make an event of it, doubling Charlotteville Tails with my other Tobago-made film – Venus & Magnet, which won Best Short TT Film at the TTFF 2018.

Venus & Magnet is a true Tobago story, showcasing the unlikely and beautiful friendship between a dog and a chicken. This film also sends an important message, much needed in today’s world –regardless of how different we may be, we can still love and live in harmony. In order to afford the rent for the 172-seat theatre, I put out a call for ten sponsors. Very quickly, the following businesses (nine from Tobago and one from Florida) came forward to support the venture. I would like to publicly thank them for their foresight, generosity and willingness to support a homegrown Tobago creative product: Almandoz Hardware (Scarborough), BagoLife (serving all over Tobago), Being with Horses (Buccoo), Blu Restaurant and Bar (Crown Point), Castara Retreats (Castara), Dharma Bear’s Rescue INC. (Florida, USA), The Fish Pot (Pleasant Prospect), Healthy Pets TT (Canaan), Leah’s Construction (Montgomery), SIRO Home (Bethany). After the screening of the two films (approximately 50 minutes total), a few lovely door prizes will be drawn and there will be a short question-and-answer session with me (as the filmmaker) and some of the human cast members. Door prizes are still coming in. The wonderful people and establishments who are donating products, services and experiences will be specially thanked once they are finalised. In all, this screening promises to be a pleasant Sunday outing that should stir up a lot of discussion, both in the cinema and beyond – as many may be inspired to spread the films’ messages far and wide among those who, for whatever reason, were unable to attend.

I also extend the invitation to those in official capacities (tourism, culture, education, area representatives, etc) to attend. There is a specific aspect mentioned at the end of Charlotteville Tails which (should they take on the suggestion as a mission) would be a boost and benefit for Charlotteville, a unique investment and a huge tourism and international volunteer draw.

Tickets ($50 each) are available at: ERIC (Charlotteville), Shore Things Café & Craft (Lambeau), SIRO Home (Morsehead Plaza, Bethany), Tobago Animal Hospital (Government House Road, Scarborough).

All proceeds go to the Tobago-based animal rescue/welfare NGO Venus Doggess Of Love to facilitate the organisation’s ongoing work with homeless and disadvantaged animals throughout Tobago.

As tickets are limited (only 172) and have been on sale since August 5, I urge you to buy yours asap.

See you at MovieTowne, Lowlands, on August 24, for a 4 pm-sharp showtime!