TKR's Terrance Hinds: Playing international cricket was an eye-opener

Terrance Hinds of Trinbago Knight Riders hits a six to win the Men's 2024 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League match against Barbados Royals at Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. - (CPL T20)

Trinidad and Tobago Red Force and Trinbago Knight Riders allrounder Terrance Hinds says he's hoping to use the exposure he received at the international level to good effect when the four-time Caribbean Premier League (CPL) champs bowl off their 2025 campaign against St Kitts and Nevis Patriots on August 17.

Hinds, 33, can be described as a late bloomer to regional and international cricket as he made his First-Class debut in 2020 at 27, with his List A debut coming two years later. In the T20 format, though, Hinds has proven to be a useful player for TKR since debuting in the 2018 season, particular with his skiddy, medium-pace bowling. A solid season last year saw Hinds often entrusted with the death overs and yielded eight wickets, including his CPL-best figures of three for 17 against Guyana Amazon Warriors.

Hinds' guile with the ball proved sufficient for West Indies coach Daren Sammy to pick him for the team's T20 series against England last November. On debut at the Kensington Oval in Barbados, Hinds bowled two overs which cost 24 runs as the English sauntered to a seven-wicket win on the back of a half-century from Jos Buttler. In the subsequent T20, Hinds got his first international scalp when he had Sam Curran caught by current Windies T20 skipper Shai Hope. Hinds ended with figures of one for 30 as England landed another win en route to an eventual 3-1 series victory.

Hinds has not featured for the West Indies since that T20 series, but believes he has another opportunity to put his hand up for selection.

"Playing international cricket has opened up my eyesight even wider because there is very little margin (for error). And learning from these things and coming into CPL can definitely help me," Hinds told Newsday, during a TKR training session at the Queen's Park Oval in St Clair on August 8.

"It's about getting a little more consistency. I'm looking forward to that this year and hopefully I can get a call-up for the next tour."

Hinds said he's not trying to complicate things this season and just wants to deliver in whatever role new head coach Dwayne Bravo sees necessary.

"It's about being me and continuing to do what I'm doing. Every game, it's about topping whatever I did in the game before," he said. "I want to be picking up wickets at the end and containing in the middle overs. And finishing games for us, whether it's with the bat or ball. That's what I'm looking forward to right now. I don't want to do too much over-thinking."

He's relishing the chance to play under the guidance of his former teammate.

"Anything you think of, (Dwayne) can do it. I played under him in Dubai. And as a coach and player, he's a guy who will see something before it happens...the experience he has and just being able to share that with us, will make things easier. As a coach, it will be much easier now. Hopefully, he continues the same way he is and we can win it this year for him."