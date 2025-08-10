Time to disclose of names of landlords funded by state

Afra Raymond

THE EDITOR: In the early 2000s, the then-PNM administration, under the late Patrick Manning, made ambitious urban development proposals intended to reduce the state's historic dependence on private-sector landlords.

That programme was executed by Udecott, under the hand of Calder Hart, with 2.3m square feet of offices constructed by the state in Port of Spain. The iconic, elliptical, blue-glass office tower on Independence Square is Nicholas Towers, which contains 100,000 sf of offices – so our public money funded the construction of new offices 23 times the size of Nicholas Towers.

Apart from the staggering Udecott corruption confirmed at the 2009 Uff Enquiry, I have always had nagging doubts as to whether that massive office construction programme actually achieved its objectives. Despite my efforts, it was never clear if our monthly rental bill for state offices had in fact been significantly reduced as a result of that Udecott programme. There certainly have been no official declarations of that achievement, which one would expect if indeed that had been the case, given our political culture.

In October 2023, I exchanged points with then public administration minister, Ms Allyson West, on the conflicting and incomplete details of the state's leasing of the former RBC headquarters building at Park Street in Port of Spain for the Office of the DPP. At that time, then-minister West attempted a rebuttal of my claims of massive corruption, but that was rendered nugatory by both her failure to provide any substantiation for the details of the public monies spent on that failed project and her claims that all the details of state leases were available on the ‘Property & Real Estate portal’ at https://pmis.gov.tt/. That link remains a dead one, so the information is as yet inaccessible to the public. At that time, I asked the question -

"Why not make the entire database readily accessible to the public, just like the EBC list?"

There was no reply, so no details were provided.

I was therefore pleased to hear the statement by Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar SC at the May 22 post-Cabinet press briefing in which the issue of secrecy/confidentiality of State office rentals was specifically addressed –

"...We will release the existing list to the public, in the interest of transparency...this is your money, this is taxpayers' money, and you have a right to know where your money is being spent...So minister has been given the authority to release that list of the rentals, for you to see what has been happening, in secret and, in some cases, illegally...if public members don't want people to know that we are renting your building, Government is renting your building, with taxpayers' money, then too bad for you, don't rent-out your building, do not rent-out your building if you don't want people to know that you are renting your building to the Government...simple as that, so don't come and cry and plead 'privacy', there is no privacy when we are spending taxpayers' dollars...there can be no defence of 'privacy,' or you don't want your name out there..."

I entirely agree with those emphatic statements from our PM, so I am calling for all the details of the state's office leases to be published as a searchable database showing addresses: owners' identities: square footage: carparking: rental paid: lease terms (ie start and finish dates): repairing/maintenance obligations.

Sunlight is the best disinfectant.

Afra Raymond

