Sando Fashion Week: Something old, something new

-

SAN FERNANDO Fashion Week has come again and, as usual, it’s not just another fashion showcase.

The show’s producer, Deron Attz, told Newsday this year’s theme, Stories From D Old House, is one of remembrance and building bridges.

“D Old House is a representation of where we grew up. Life was hard but simpler. In those days our grandparents used to tell stories. We’d understand traditions, connectivity, family unity.

“So the Fashion Week is taking a trip down memory lane to tell the stories of the old house and what used to happen within those spaces.”

He recalled when children used to crowd into the kitchen as soon as bread came out of the oven because they wanted the end and ate it with salted or red butter. During the first week of school vacation children had to line up to drink senna tea. Some people were afraid to go to the outhouse at night and people would cool tea by pouring it from one enamel cup to another. And you had to have skills to steal a piece of meat from the pot without your mother or grandmother catching you.

“Many things represent our old aesthetic. Now, when you look at the landscape of TT, we are losing it. It’s fading into the background and it’s vanishing.

“All these old gingerbread houses that are sitting quietly and decaying between these concrete buildings in the city, they have stories. We want people to be a little more sensitised to where we came from because we tend to only focus on the now, but it’s good to remember where we came from.”

The launch will take place on August 10 at Madison Lounge, Sutton Street, San Fernando, at 5 pm, and the 15th edition of the show will take place at the Creative Arts Centre on Circular Road, San Fernando, on September 24.

Ten designers, including Trinidadian Aaron

Moneer who won season seven of Jamaica’s Mission Catwalk in 2023, will show their collections and there will be some narration by actors telling some of those stories between each designer.

Attz believes this generation is disconnected from that “old” time. The show’s committee wanted to form that connection by telling those stories and in the use of the decor.

He said the role of a designer is to inspire, empower and build confidence so, while they have the opportunity to play on the theme, they will not be limited to it as the show is about connecting today to yesteryear.

There will be performances by 2020 Calypso Monarch Terri Lyons and the 2013 Digicel Rising Stars winner Ancil Valley, as well as a cultural village for food, craft and other vendors.

“This event provides a space for designers, models, makeup artists and other local talents to present themselves in a way that goes beyond just showcasing their potential, but also opens doors for growth and advancement.”

He said San Fernando Fashion Week always included emerging designers, allowing them to show alongside more established designers and give them, and new models, the experience of a fashion show and the opportunity to network.

And since the idea of the show is to have fashion with a purpose some of the proceeds will go to a primary school in San Fernando with the goal of providing opportunities for children to excel. The proceeds will also partially fund the Torrance Mohammed Cultural Arts Foundation’s Christmas hamper drive for families in need.