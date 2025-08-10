Nessa Preppy first soca artiste to perform at Festival Latinidades

Soca artiste Vanessa "Nessa Preppy" John -

SOCA SENSATION Vanessa "Nessa Preppy" John made history on July 26, as the first soca artiste to perform at Festival Latindandes in Brasulia.

Delivering a high-powered performance at the festival, Nessa left the audience mesmerised and dancing from start to finish, said a media release.

Held annually in Brazil's capital city, the Festival Latinidades is the largest festival in Latin America focused on black women's art and culture. This year's event attracted approximately 8,000 patrons, with Nessa's participation marking a cultural milestone and deepening diasporic ties between the Caribbean and Latin America.

As Nessa recalled her first performance in Brasilia, she said, "The crowd showed so much love, and I felt proud to share a piece of home with the people of Brasília." She added, "Performing at Festival Latinidades was pure magic and I am thankful to the organisers for believing in my talent so much to include me."

Jaqueline Fernandes, general director of Festival Latidandes, emphasised the historic and cultural importance of including an Afro-Caribbean performer for the first time: "Latinidades is a space of connection between black diasporas around the world, and the presence of an Afro-Caribbean performer represents exactly that: the celebration of the diversity of global black culture. Soca is a powerful rhythm, full of history, ancestry, and joy. Including an artist like Nessa Preppy recognises the centrality of the Caribbean in the formation of black culture in the Americas and strengthens important cultural and political ties for the Afrolatinas Institute."

Fernandes, in the release, also described the energy of Nessa's performance as "electrifying, exciting, and unforgettable."

Additionally, she said that "Nessa Preppy's performance touched the hearts of the audience and got even those who had never heard soca before dancing. We're incredibly happy with the decision to bring her to Brazil for the first time. We hope this is the first of many!"

For Nessa, this visit to Brazil reinforces her commitment to sharing the music and culture of TT with the world. The experience at Festival Latinidades is a reminder to Nessa that, "There is a space for soca music globally and there are people in every part of the world who are open and willing to experience our music and vibe."

During her visit to Brasilia, Nessa and her team, which consisted of manager and publicist Adanna Asson and DJ Shakeil "Chucky Rayban" Joseph, paid a courtesy visit to the TT embassy in Brazil, the release said.

The team at the embassy, which comprised counsellor Charlene Lashley-Caruth attended the festival to support Nessa.