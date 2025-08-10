Kamla engages UNDP on social impact fund

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File Photo by Faith Ayoung

PRIME Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar held engagements with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on August 7 on major initiatives for national growth and development.

A statement issued by the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) on August 8, said Persad-Bissessar, Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo and Planning Minister Dr Kennedy Swaratsingh met with UNDP Resident Representative to TT Ugo Blanco, who outlined three key proposals for TT.

The first was a social high impact fund for TT.

The OPM said this is a UNDP-managed initiative to channel private sector financing to NGOs, civil society organisations, and SMEs, targeting the mobilisation of US$ 20 million over three years, in partnership with the Housing Ministry.

The second was the regional launch of the 2025 Human Development Report.

Blanco said TT will host the Latin America and Caribbean regional launch of this event which can position it as a leader in regional development discourse.

The final area of discussion focuses on a youth forum to establish a national platform to train, mentor, and empower youth from diverse backgrounds. The focus will by on young people from rural, vulnerable, and agricultural sectors — through co-leadership with a line ministry.The

The OPM said the UNDP emphasised that these initiatives are closely aligned with the government’s vision for driving economic growth and sustainable development in TT and across the Caribbean.

The OPM added these investments form part of the broader national effort to attract investment, create jobs, and deliver meaningful benefits for the people and the nation.