Flow hosts kids fun camp

A boy gets his face painted at the Flow Kids Fun Camp. -

FLOW TRINIDAD hosted its first kids fun camp at the company’s head office in Trincity on August 8.

The telecoms provider welcomed the children of 100 employees for Flow Kids Fun Camp – a full day of exciting, kid-friendly activities.

"It’s July-August vacation (JAVA), and we know that child-care sometimes poses a challenge for many parents. So as a people-first organisation, this camp provided a full day of activities for the children of our employees, while our employees could spend an uninterrupted day at the office knowing that their children were being taken care of and having fun,” said Simone Martin-Sulgan, vice president and general manager of Flow Trinidad.

"By opening our doors to the children of our employees, we create a sense of community and appreciation that goes beyond the workplace."

Open to children from four to 15 years, the Flow Kids Fun Camp featured a wide array of entertainment options, including video gaming stations, sip and paint, art and craft, movies, face painting, and a variety of group activities designed to encourage creativity, collaboration and fun for the children, a news release from Flow on August 8 said.

In addition to providing an opportunity for the children themselves, 150 Flow employees also benefitted from the distribution of stationery supplies and book vouchers to assist with their back-to-school preparation.

The release said, “The Flow Kids Fun Camp and its back-to-school initiatives aligns with Flow Trinidad’s recent Let Your Riddim Flow campaign launch, a campaign that demonstrates that the company is in the business of empowerment; evolving to meet the daily needs of customers and employees alike; fostering a family-friendly corporate culture and providing meaningful experiences for its team members and their loved ones.”