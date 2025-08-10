Cricket West Indies bowls off emergency meeting; performance of men's team on agenda

President of Cricket West Indies Dr Kishore Shallow. - Jeff K. Mayers

ST JOHN’S: Cricket West Indies (CWI) president, Dr Kishore Shallow, has called an emergency meeting to address critical challenges facing West Indies cricket and implement immediate structural reforms.

The two-day meeting is slated to be held from August 10-11 at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad, and will bring together the Cricket Strategy and Officiating Committee along with former West Indies players Desmond Haynes, Shivnarine Chanderpaul and Ian Bradshaw, as well as special invitees Sir Clive Lloyd and Sir Vivian Richards.

West Indies head coach Daren Sammy along with senior men’s players and coaching staff will also be in attendance.

CWI’s director of cricket Miles Bascombe described the meeting as a “turning point” for West Indies cricket.

“This summit represents a critical turning point for West Indies cricket. We hope to engage in frank, honest and solutions-oriented discussions with coaches, former and current players, and administrators.

“What we hope will emerge is a unified vision and a clearly defined, comprehensive framework designed to correct systemic inadequacies and close the performance gap at the elite level,” Bascombe said.

“This is not about quick fixes, but identifying the structural reforms necessary across our development and high-performance systems, and strategic short and long-term initiatives required to drive the necessary change.”

The first day of talks will focus on high performance strategy and structural reform. Wide-ranging panel discussions will examine current team performance challenges and identify immediate improvement strategies.

Meanwhile, the focus on day two will shift to player-centred high-performance solutions with direct input from current senior players and coaching staff about performance gaps and team ambitions.

Sammy will lead a coaching staff feedback session to address the team’s brand of cricket as well as any immediate difficulties, while players will be able to speak candidly about their experiences.

This meeting is CWI’s response to ongoing performance concerns to ensure swift action on critical areas identified during the two-day strategic review.

Implementation of the meeting’s outcomes is expected to begin immediately, and progress updates will be provided as restructuring is deployed across all levels of West Indies cricket.

CWI’s CEO Chris Dehring also highlighted the significance of the think tank.

“This emergency strategic meeting is not simply a reaction, but a necessary intervention. The performance of our senior men’s team has raised legitimate concerns among our fans, stakeholders and partners and we could not afford to continue with business as usual. CMC