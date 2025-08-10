Cops arrest Point Fortin man, woman for extortion

- File photo

A Point Fortin man and a woman were arrested on August 8 after a sting operation, dubbed Operation Strike Point, led by the Anti-Extortion Unit (AEU).

The exercise was conducted by members of the AEU, National Special Operations Unit, and the Air Support Unit, following a report of demanding money by menaces.

According to the report, $10,000 was allegedly demanded by the suspects, who threatened that if the money was not paid, the victim’s vehicle would be burnt. The victim was instructed to obtain the cash and meet at a supermarket car park on Point Fortin Main Road.

At the agreed location, the victim was seated in his vehicle when a woman approached him to collect the money. After the victim handed over the cash, strategically positioned officers moved in and arrested the 27 year old of Spring Trace, Warden Road, Point Fortin.

The cash was recovered at the scene.

Subsequent enquiries led to the arrest of a 38-year-old man, also of Warden Road, Point Fortin.

This successful operation was spearheaded by ACP Michael Pierre, co-ordinated by Sgt Bacchus, and supervised by Cpl Baksh and Cpl Rampersad.