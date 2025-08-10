Chief Secretary: Government has done well in first 100 days

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar, second from right, with Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, second from left, Leader of Government Business Barry Padarath, right, and Leader of Assembly Business Zorisha Hackett. - Photo courtesy OPM

STAYING CLEAR of grading its performance on a scale of one to ten, Tobago House of Assembly (THA) Chief Secretary Farley Augustine believes the government has done well during its first 100 days in office.

The UNC-led Coalition of Interests, which won the April 28 general election, completed its first 100 days on August 9.

The UNC copped 26 seats, the PNM 13 and Augustine’s Tobago People's Party (TPP) two.

Speaking to reporters after the launch of Courts’ Business Solutions Showroom, Gulf City Mall, Lowlands, Tobago, on August 8, a smiling Augustine said, “I don’t know if I can scale it in that way (from one to ten). I will avoid scaling it in that way. But I think in the first 100 days they have done well. They hit the ground running and I hope they can keep that momentum going.”

He said the government seems insistent on delivering what they had promised during the election campaign.

“We have a sense of assertiveness from the Prime Minister that we did not get the first time around when she was prime minister. They are very self-assured, very confident in the steps they are taking.”

Alluding to the stand-your-ground consultations taking place in various parts of the country, Augustine added, “I do like that they are engaging in consultations so early on. I hope that the consultations result in the government actually listening to people because very often we have these consultations and sometimes nothing comes out of it.”

But he said he would like to see more of the government’s campaign promises come to fruition before making a judgement about its performance this far.

“I would want to see more before we could make a judgement in terms of good, bad or indifferent. But certainly if they continue to apply such assertiveness, their manifesto promises, then the country would benefit in so far as receiving delivery on promises made.”

Augustine said there is still much work to be done in treating with crime.

“But 100 days really can’t solve our problem with crime. That would be foolhardy to think that that is a possibility.”

He believes the government’s biggest challenge will be to prepare the upcoming national budget.

Augustine is hoping Finance Minister Davendranath Tancoo can balance the budget and still deliver to the people.

“Certainly, for us as a THA, we are awaiting that time as well. That will determine what we are actually able to provide for the people of Tobago.”

He continued, “We just have to keep working with the government, applying pressure where pressure needs to be applied, of course. But I think if the Prime Minister continues with her assertiveness, forthrightness in terms of achieving her manifesto promises, then the country should be happy.

“At the end of the day, the country voted and voted overwhelmingly for what they pledged they will do. And so if they deliver on the things they say they will do, then I think most of the country will be happy.”

The Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce said there have been several positive developments during the government’s first 100 days, particularly in the area of public service delivery.

The chamber’s president Curtis Williams said the relationship between the THA and central government also appeared cordial and more accommodating.

He added this is a far cry from what obtained during the Dr Keith Rowley-led PNM administration.

“We have noted the encouraging change in the historically tense relationship between the central government and the Tobago House of Assembly,” he said.

Williams said since the government assumed office, several ministers have engaged directly with the THA on matters of mutual concern.

“These include the Ministry of Works and Transport regarding port and ferry services, the Ministry of Energy on the Studley Park Quarry issue and the Ministry of Culture among others.”

He regarded these engagements as a step in the right direction and suggest a willingness to collaborate more effectively for the island’s development.

Williams said despite these gains there are still some challenges.

For example, he said issues related to payments to service providers and contractors at the Water and Sewerage Authority continue to be a point of concern.

Additionally, Williams said there were “low-hanging fruits” that require urgent attention, such as the services at Town and Country Planning and the Registrar General’s Office.

He said the chamber also wants to see how development funding will be allocated in the upcoming budget.

Last year, the THA got $205 million from its $2.599 billion allocation in the national budget for development programme initiatives.

Williams said, “Projects such as the long-promised Scarborough Secondary School and other infrastructure and economic initiatives previously presented to the central government must be prioritised if Tobago is to see meaningful and sustainable growth.”

He said the organisation remains hopeful that the administration will continue to engage constructively with Tobago stakeholders and ensure that national development truly reflects a whole-of-country approach.