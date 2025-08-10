Chief Sec: Tobago diving into untraditional tourism ventures

A competitor dives off a platform on the Charlotteville jetty with an axe during the Døds Diving World Championships on August 9. -

CHIEF SECRETARY Farley Augustine said Tobago will be diving into more untraditional tourism ventures following the success of the Døds Diving World Championships in Charlotteville, August 9.

The event attracted thousands of supporters to witness foreign and local participants showcasing their personality and skills while diving off a special 10m platform installed on the Charlotteville jetty.

The event, which originated in Norway, was held in Tobago for the first time. The island is scheduled to host the next two editions as well.

Augustine, the electoral representative for Charlotteville, told Newsday on April 10, "Yesterday was immensely successful. Tourism today demands that we diversify away from just sun, sea and sand. For Tobago that means sport tourism, health tourism, wellness tourism and education tourism – and we have already started the build out."

Augustine said the island hosted a cricket tournament last month for high school students across the Commonwealth with 200 participants from UK and the Caribbean. He said participants from as far are Australia already booked for next year.

"We just completed the Døds diving. Next we are on to cycling and mountain biking.

"The THA is putting in the infrastructure and marketing Tobago as beyond ordinary tourism."

Augustine congratulated Charlotteville for being "an excellent host. The natural beauty of the village is praised in the photos and videos that are now viral across the world."