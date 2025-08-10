Ansa McAl lower share price a ‘gift’ says group CEO

ANSA McAl (Ansa) Group CEO Anthony N Sabga III did not seem perturbed by the decline of the group’s share price, which has been down 34 per cent since the group announced it would suspend dividend payments in March.

In fact, Sabga suggested that the current share price was a steal of a deal, as the company reported an upswing in profits and revenues for the second quarter.

“It’s, in my view, a once in a lifetime opportunity, the ability to buy Ansa Mc Al shares at this price,” he said as he fielded questions from the media at Ansa’s quarterly investor briefing at the Brix Hotel on August 8.

“If you can get a hold of those shares at that price, I would say take it and run.”

He said there were many factors to be considered with regard to the decline of the share price, but he did not consider it a reflection of shareholders’ confidence in the company.

Still he said there was a “generational switching on ownership” that was noticed by the group.

“The shares are trading well below 50 per cent of what I think it should be valued at. So, there's a great opportunity there, in my view. Grab it now, before it's gone.”

At the beginning of the year Ansa’s shares sold at $59.80 per share. On March 20, the day Ansa announced it will withhold dividends, shares were going at $57.06. By March 25, Ansa's share price fell to $50. On August 8, Ansa closed at $37.45.

Sabga’s statements on the share price comes while Ansa reports an upswing in its financial earning for the second quarter ending June 30.

Ansa group chief financial officer Nicholas Jackman said revenue for the quarter went up by $219 million, or 12 per cent, from $1.7 billion for the second quarter in 2024 to $1.99 billion for the second quarter ending June 30, 2025.

Profit before tax went up by $28 million, or 15 per cent, from $189 million for the second quarter to $217 million.

Profits after tax also went up, from $132 million to $141 million in the second quarter of 2025.

The company’s earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) went up $96 million or 31 per cent to $409 million.

“(EBITDA) is actually one of the most widely used measures in assessing a company’s financial health and its ability to generate cash,” Jackman explained.

“In my view it is a key indicator of the business's performance, its profitability, its value and to creditors. It's a very important measure assessing its ability to handle debt, it is widely used to give a shortcut picture of cash flow, and it's also widely used by business valuators, bankers and others to compare the company's financial performance to industry peers.”

In the group’s unaudited results for the six-month period ending on June 30, group chairman A Norman Sabga noted that profit before tax in the second quarter increased by 15 per cent compared to the first quarter when it recorded $92.9 million in profits before tax.

For the six-month period ending June 30, Ansa recorded a 14 per cent decline in profits after tax, from $362 million in 2024, to $310 million in 2025.

Jackman said the construction, manufacturing, packaging and brewing segment reported an adjusted EBITDA, which went up by 29 per cent, well over $100 million. The EBITDA for the automotive, trading and distribution segment increased by eight per cent or $7 million.

One of the larger contributors to the manufacturing segment was the recently acquired Bleachtech company, which Ansa acquired for $327 million last year.

“Bleachtech is beginning to cultivate and create and generate the kinds of returns and active additive results that we expected,” Sabga said.

Sector head of utilities Andy Mahadeo told reporters Bleachtech’s profitability has doubled between March and July, after investing close to US$6 million in repairs and equipment over the last nine months.

“Every month, incrementally it is going up,” he said.

He also explained that their two plants in Ohio and Virginia are now operating at an increased output as compared to before the company was acquired.

“We typically run our plants at about 96 per cent, but those plants were running at about 46 per cent. Currently one plant, the one in Ohio, is running at just over 90 per cent. The other one is about 60 per cent. So the output on both plants have increased.”

With regard to the automotive segment, sector head Jean-Marc Mouttet said the the group’s newest car the Proton EMAS7 is driving sales in the sector.

“EMAS is our first real foray into the EVs as a company. (But) we’ve basically sold out every thing we have – the supply chain that we have coming in.

“All the cars for August have been sold. All the cars for September have been sold as well. So the cars really gained a lot of interest.”