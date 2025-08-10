16 artists for Emerging Vision exhibit

Pierrot of the Ages by Katelyn Skinner. -

HOSTING an art exhibition at a gallery is expensive and, if you are not well-known, gallery managers may not even give you a chance to show your work. But Arnim’s Art Galleria has addressed that difficulty and will be hosting a group exhibition for up-and-coming artists.

Arnim’s curator Gabriella Bedeau said Emerging Vision will be the gallery’s fourth annual exhibition featuring emerging artist. She explained the gallery’s owner wanted to create a space for new and emerging artists who would not have the opportunity to exhibit on a solo basis.

As the curator, she chose a variety of styles and media to be showcased including abstract, portraits, caricature and landscapes in the form of photography, digital art, illustrations, watercolours, instillations, mixed media and more.

The show will have approximately about 40 pieces from 16 artists.

“I try my best to not give a theme for these shows because it will result in a lot of the same things. It takes away from the artists’ creativity, from showing me who they are. So most of the pieces are the artists’ styles.”

In addition, on August 23, starting at 12.30 pm, there will be a conservation and preservation art talk by restoration and art conservationist Surrendra Maraj to discuss topics such as climate and how it affects artwork, and recognising prints and forgeries. There is a $75 fee and those interested are asked to call the gallery beforehand to reserve their spots.

Emerging Vision will be held at Arnim’s Art Galleria, Port of Spain, from August 8-23.

Some of the artists in the show shared some insight into their work:

Jace-Michael Joseph

Jace-Michael Joseph believes Caribbean life is one of duality. Despite its stereotypical association with unending song, dance and merriment, citizens’ everyday lives are littered with struggles of all kinds and in all directions – some of which are unique to our societies. Using acrylic paint and pastels, he creates story-telling scenes that portray Trinbagonian norms and values through a satirical lens and convey anti-colonial ideals. By using satire, he can persuade the viewer to face their reflections after chuckling, to ask themselves, “What have we done?” and “Where are we going?”

Jhad Moses

Jhad Moses is a contemporary artist, who focuses on beauty, community and past or present social issues. In 2017, he made history in becoming the first male student of the Holy Faith Convent, Couva, as he was successful at both CAPE Performing Arts with specialisation in dance and CAPE Visual Arts where he placed 8th regionally and 57th nationally respectively. Jhad is currently a freelance graphic designer, an assistant teacher and youth choreographer at Atrawets. He aspires to become a visual artist and professional choreographer, able to contribute to the creation and sustainability of a Caribbean Orange Economy.

Kirsten Skinner

Kirsten Skinner’s major source of inspiration is the environment and the beauty around her. As an energetic artist, she prefers to use acrylic paint and a combination of techniques to create her pieces. A key trait in most of Kirsten’s paintings is her use of monochrome colours. This creates an expressive and dramatic tone in her artwork, something she strives for. Her twin sister Katelyn Skinner is also in the show.

Katelyn Skinner

Katelyn Skinner is a Trinidadian artist who is passionate about every painting she creates. Graduated from the University of TT with a visual communication and graphic design diploma, she is currently pursuing a bachelor’s in graphic design at the Ken Gordon School of Journalism and Communication Studies.

Katelyn has an ongoing interest with the Rotunda Gallery, showcasing multiple of her artworks in their exhibits. Inspired by her love for Caribbean culture, Katelyn strives to create stunning and colourful artwork that sparks awe/amazement. Every brushstroke is handled with care and shapes the reality of her mind. She utilises watercolour paints mixed with acrylic, and prefers painting in a semi-realistic style with the assistance of metallic elements to simulate her signature.