We should do better in health

Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: I write as a concerned citizen, with growing unease, following the report that “hundreds turned out” for free medical services provided by the US Navy hospital ship USNS Comfort. In a nation proud to offer free health access for all, the vast demand for these foreign services raises a troubling question: Is our own healthcare sector no longer capable of meeting the population’s needs?

While the Ministry of Health, through the Regional Health Authorities established since 1994, is meant to ensure accessible free care in public facilities, this visit suggests that current resources or efficiency may be falling short. Health Minister Dr Lackram Bodoe has acknowledged efforts to address the surgical backlog, but is that enough when thousands are turning out for temporary external services?

I also wonder: Is this now the norm in TT – calling in foreign health missions to fill sizeable gaps? Would we see such a turnout in Barbados, a country with a similarly strong public health tradition? Or is there something uniquely concerning about our local system that drives people to wait in line for naval health services?

I believe citizens deserve clear answers from the present and past of health ministers on this matter:

• What is the current assessment of capacity within our public healthcare infrastructure, especially regarding outpatient and surgical services?

• What strategic steps are being taken to reduce reliance on temporary foreign missions and to ensure timely, sustainable care for all citizens?

• Is there a long-term plan – such as increased funding, staffing, improved management, or infrastructure investment – to bolster our public health system and address apparent deficits?

If as a nation we truly value the principle of universal, free healthcare, we must not rely indefinitely on episodic, external solutions. It’s time for transparent leadership and durable reform.

ARON LAMBERT

via e-mail