Venezuelan woman, Trini man denied bail in human trafficking case

- File photo

TWO people, including a 22-year-old Venezuelan woman, faced a master in the High Court charged with harbouring and transporting a Venezuelan woman for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

Rebeca Maria Echeverria, of Sunrise Crescent, Welcome Road in Cunupia, and Kemuel Thomas, 28, a Trinidadian photographer from Mon Santo Lane, Belmont, faced Master Rhea Libert on August 8.

A post from the Counter Trafficking Unit (CTU) on its Facebook page on August 8 said the court denied bail to both accused.

The case was adjourned to November 14.

The two accused were arrested days earlier in a joint exercise, Operation Triple Knock.

The CTU said the operation included support from the Special Branch and Special Investigations Unit, the Immigration Division, and the Defence Force (TTDF), reinforcing the unified national response against human trafficking.

PC Moore of the CTU laid the joint charge.

“The denial of bail at this early stage sends a powerful message. Victims are being protected, and the justice process is moving swiftly to hold alleged traffickers accountable,” the post said

It added, “If you or someone you know may be a victim of human trafficking, call the CTU’s confidential hotline at 800-4CTU (4288). Your call could save a life.”