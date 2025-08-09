Venezuelan, 20, fined $32k for burglary, other charges

- File photo

A 20-year-old Venezuelan man has been fined a total of $32,000 after pleading guilty to multiple charges stemming from a recent burglary and attempted car theft in Reform Village, in the Gasparillo police district.

Lewis Egardo Saripa Mendoza, who is unemployed and lives at Reform Village, was charged with burglary, malicious damage and two counts of attempted larceny of a car.

Apart from the fines, he also has to pay the victim $8,100 as compensation.

The charges stemmed from an incident that occurred between 10 pm on July 31 and 1.20 am on August 1 at Black Street.

PC Abraham, under the supervision of Insp Alexander and Sgt Ramoo, continued enquiries, and ASP Ramsaran later instructed him to lay the charges.

On August 5, Mendoza appeared before master Delicia Bethelmy in the South B Masters Court and pleaded guilty to all charges.

On the burglary charge, he was convicted and fined $8,000, to pay within eight months or, in default, serve six months with hard labour in jail.

On the malicious damage charge, Mendoza was fined $4,000 which has to be paid within eight months or, in default, serve six months.

On the attempted larceny charges, he was fined $10,000 for each offence.

He has eight months to pay or, in default, serve six months with hard labour.

Legal officer, Insp Sookdeo, prosecuted.