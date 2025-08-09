The first 100 days

Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar. -

THE EDITOR: As the Kamla Persad-Bissessar administration marks its first 100 days in office, it is clear that the promises made during the campaign have given way to a troubling reality. The government’s actions – or lack thereof – have left many citizens questioning whether their trust was misplaced.

The abrupt lay-off or furloughing of approximately 30,000 workers from critical social programmes like URP and Cepep has inflicted unnecessary hardship on families already struggling to make ends meet. These workers were the backbone of their households, and their displacement has destabilised communities without any coherent plan for their reintegration into the workforce.

Equally alarming is the escalation in crime, which continues to plague our nation unabated. Despite assurances of improved safety, the government has failed to present a concrete strategy to address this crisis, leaving citizens to fend for themselves in an increasingly dangerous environment.

Meanwhile, the administration has devoted undue attention to minor matters that benefit only a select few, while neglecting the urgent needs of the majority. Critical issues like housing, healthcare, and job creation have seen no progress, and the promised ten per cent increase for workers remains unfulfilled. The economy, far from revitalising, appears stagnant, with no clear direction or plan for growth.

Persad-Bissessar’s absence from public accountability is equally concerning. Her evasion of media scrutiny and lack of engagement with the people betray a leadership style that is detached from the very citizens it pledged to serve.

The first 100 days should have been a period of decisive action and fulfilled promises. Instead, they have been marked by broken commitments, misplaced priorities, and a growing sense of disillusionment.

The people of TT deserve better – leadership that is transparent, accountable, and focused on the real issues affecting their lives. And for the sake of clarity, those real issues certainly do not include the "non-extradition" of Jack Warner.

BRADY THOMAS

Diego Martin