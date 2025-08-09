Table tennis fraternity: Reeza loved people, and people loved Reeza

Members of the Arima Table Tennis Club came out to say goodbye to former national champion Reeza Burke at his funeral at St Francis RC Church, Sangre Grande, August 8. -

DAVID SCARLETT

NATIONAL table tennis legend Reeza Burke was remembered as a man of the people at his funeral on August 8, at the St Francis of Assisi RC Church, Sangre Grande .

The former multi-national table tennis champion, 49, died on August 3.

He was also a respected coach, administrator and mentor to many.

Burke's colleague at AA Laquis, Cheryl Mohammed, said he was able to easily transition from a “pony-tailed rockstar to a distinguished executive.” She said Burke was a humble person and it was only recently that she discovered that he was a renowned table tennis player, despite knowing him for 13 years.

“We didn’t know we breathed the same air as a national celebrity,” she said, “but that was our Reeza — unapologetically, genuinely himself, quietly understated and woefully underestimated, especially by his table tennis opponents.”

Former president of the TT Table Tennis Association (TTTTA) and head coach of Arima Hawks Table Tennis Club, Ian Joseph, summed up his tributes by saying, “What a human being...Reeza is the greatest of all time – and, for that, I make no apologies.”

He added, “Reeza loved people (and judging) by everyone in attendance this morning, people loved Reeza. He has brought pride and joy in his field of sport, and there were many memorable achievements in his career.

“Reeza, the coach, was the only coach to have coached a player during the Olympic qualifiers, which was more difficult than the Olympics itself. He was also the coach of a player in the Caribbean women’s singles final where she was 3-0 down, on the fringe of losing that match.

“In a turn of events, his brilliant, strategic and analytical mind came to the fore. Persons who were witnessing the match could not believe what was happening. Our player came back to win the gold medal after winning four games to three.”

He said Burke, when he serves as TTTTA president, "brought a sense of calm through by his managerial and administrative skills, and was the last sitting president to serve two consecutive terms.”

Burke’s sister Ria Joseph said he began his table tennis career at St Mary’s College under the guidance of their now deceased uncle, David Burke. She said she was grateful for everyone who was a part of her brother’s life.

One of Burke’s school colleagues described his fallen friend as "the people’s champion, benevolence warrior, the leader, the card shark, the chow king."

He recalled that since their school-days, Burke possessed wisdom that felt years beyond his age and was exceptionally smart.

“He was a man of deep principles. Never loud, never flashy, but was always clear about who he was, what he stood for, and what was needed from him in that moment.”