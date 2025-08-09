'Somebody snatched my son from me!' – Parents reject autopsy result after boy, 6, dies at San Fernando hospital

WE NEED ANSWERS: Aaron Francios and his wife, Yhnique, tell media of the circumstances surrounding the death of their son, Jasher Francois, 6, who died while being treated at the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 7. - Photos by Innis Francis

AN autopsy has concluded that six-year-old Jasher Francois died from aspiration pneumonitis – a condition caused by inhaling sterile gastric contents, like stomach acid. However, his parents aren't satisfied with that assessment and have commissioned another autopsy to be done on August 9.

Sitting at their Carlton Place, San Fernando, home, Francois' parents, Aaron and Yhnique, were comforted by relatives as they tried to come to terms with any parent's worst nightmare – the sudden loss of their son, who had no underlying health complications. They had already purchased his school books, bag and uniform for the new academic year in September.

"Many times, you would just scroll through Facebook, and you would see parents, time after time, in the media, saying that 'My son died under suspicious circumstances.' And I never thought that this would happen to me," Yhnique said.

She added: "If our son was ailing, if my son was sickly, it would have been easier to accept."

Francois was taken to the San Fernando Teaching Hospital on August 6, three days after developing a persistent cough.

His parents told reporters at their Carlton Lane home on August 8, that he suffered a similar lung infection in October 2024, and they decided to take him for treatment early to avoid a repeat.

Doctors advised them that his coughing was likely due to the flu, and he would be given treatment in line with the diagnosis: Tamiflu and antibiotics.

According to his parents' accounts, Francois was very alert, responsive and otherwise normal with a blood oxygen reading of 95 until he was given, what they were told was, magnesium sulphate intravenously.

A blood oxygen level of 95 to 100 is good. From 91 to 94 is concerning, while anything below 90 is considered low.

Aaron said, "When the nurse came now to administer this particular injection through the IV, I didn't really pay it no mind. I just watch what she was doing, I monitoring my son, he sleeping peaceful, you could see he breathing normal.

"As soon as she inject the thing through the IV, it take a couple seconds to run down...so as it probably start to enter through the IV in his hand, he wake up one time and start to bawl, bawling down the place."

He said Francois complained that it was burning his hand and then threw up while wearing the nebuliser (oxygen) mask.

Yhnique said this was the first time he vomited while ailing.

Aaron said the nurse stopped the IV while he cleaned his son up. Throughout the cleanup process, he said Francois was normal, following instructions to lift his hands. He said his son even asked for his mother and said he wanted to go home.

'My son was already dying, but I didn't know'

Aaron said the nurse consulted with the doctor, who assured her that the medication could cause some brief discomfort for children but should still be administered. However, he said his son again began to complain of discomfort and vomited three times.

"After the third vomit, he just throw back himself on the bed. Now I thinking he falling asleep."

He said that's when another nurse came and realised he was unresponsive and raised an alarm, prompting resuscitation attempts. However, he said his son was pronounced dead after about 45 minutes.

"In hindsight, thinking about it now, my son was already dying, but I didn't know."

Although not medical practitioners themselves, both Aaron and Yhnique believe that the magnesium sulphate medication played a part in killing their son.

Yhnique said, "If all of a sudden, he starts throwing up with no signs of throwing up before with the administration of this drug, then that should tell you that something is going wrong. And the fact that after my husband raises the awareness, you continue to administer the drug..."

It's why the grieving parents reject the results of the autopsy performed at the San Fernando General Hospital, which concluded Francois died from aspiration pneumonitis owing to likely viral pneumonia.

Two paediatric specialists told Newsday they were sceptical of the result as well.

Given that they only had the word of the parents to go on and had not seen the particulars of the case, they were not willing to go on the record with their names.

However, based on the parents' account, they said that while the child might have had pneumonia, aspiration pneumonitis would not have set in so quickly, much less kill him.

They said if he had inhaled his vomit, it could take between four and six hours for aspiration pneumonitis to set in.

The specialists said their first instincts while watching the mother's video told them that Francois either had an allergic reaction to the medication or was overdosed, both of which could cause discomfort and vomiting.

They noted that while magnesium phosphate is used in children with respiratory conditions, it is only given in severe cases, which Francois did not appear to meet, at least according to the parents' accounts.

Family commissions second autopsy, govt orders probe

The family is now hoping an independent autopsy at Guides Funeral Home on August 9 would give them better answers, after which they would explore legal options.

In a video on Yhnique's Facebook page that evening, the family called on Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Health Minister Lackram Bodoe for a thorough investigation and an independent autopsy into the tragedy.

Yhnique said, "We are calling on Kamla Persad-Bissessar, you are mother to the nation at the moment, from a mother's heart to yours, please."

By the morning of August 8, their calls had been heeded. The South West Regional Health Authority said a formal case review of Francois' care and management was under way as per protocol, and the findings would be divulged to his parents.

A subsequent statement from the Ministry of Health said the Prime Minister instructed the minister to initiate an immediate investigation.

"The Minister of Health...has taken immediate steps to initiate the investigation, to ensure that all relevant facts are gathered swiftly and transparently."

The family said they also received a call from Dr Bodoe after posting the video.

Yhnique said they had not slept since losing their son and revealed what her prayers have been: "As I spoke to my sister, our prayer was strategic: 'Lord, we just want justice.'"

"Lord, let them be honest, even the independent pathologist. If there was anything that could have led to my son's untimely demise, let it just come out."

Now, they said they are worried about Francois' brother, Joseph, 7, who is also struggling to come to terms with the loss.

"My son woke up this morning and said, 'Mummy, yesterday was the worst day of my life, and today is the second worst day of my life."

They described Francois as a vibrant, loving and intelligent child who would always come into their room to greet them with a good morning.

"And to think I would never hear that again because somebody snatched that away from me. Only six years I get to spend with my sweet baby," his mother said.

In a bid to cheer his mother up, Yhnique said Joseph drew a picture of them all, including Francois, standing in front of the house.

Parent: Take careful note of treatments given to your child

Having undergone this experience, Aaron advised parents to pay attention and take diligent notes when their children are in the hospital.

"I don't mean to criticise, but now, just to be sure, always have somebody accompany that child at all times. Take a note. Have a notepad, say, 'Okay, what are you giving my son or daughter now?' You do your own research. You seek an opinion from another medical professional. You take a note of all the nurses."