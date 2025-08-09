Padarath: PSA, WASA issue resolved

Minister of Public Utilities Barry Padarath. - File photo courtesy Office of the Parliament

PUBLIC Utilities Minister Barry Padarath says an issue between the Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) and the Public Services Association (PSA) over promotions and staffing arrangements has been resolved by both entities.

He made that comment in response to a letter sent by PSA president Felicia Thomas to acting WASA CEO Jevan Joseph on this matter.

In a signed letter dated August 6, Thomas told Joseph the union objected strongly to a directive issued recently by him which indicates that all proposed promotion and staffing arrangements receive prior approval from his office before submission to WASA’s Human Resources Division.

“This instruction is not only procedurally improper but represents a clear and direct violation of the registered collective agreement between WASA and the association.”

Thomas claimed the action by Joseph’s office undermined the integrity of the agreement and “signals a troubling disregard for the principles of good industrial relations and the legal obligation to honour registered agreements.”

She said the actions were “unilateral, improper and actionable.”

Thomas called on Joseph to rescind the directive and issue a revised communication to all managers, reaffirming the agreed process for acting appointments as outlined in the collective bargaining agreement.

She warned failure to do so would cause the PSA to treat the issue as an industrial relations offence and “pursue all available remedies under the Industrial Relations Act.”

Thomas hoped good sense would prevail and the PSA would receive a response from Joseph on August 11.

Padarath is the line minister for WASA.

In a Whatsapp comment, he said, “This matter has been resolved.”

Padarath added he spoke to Thomas and Joseph earlier in the day.

“I am advised that they continue to share a very amicable working relationship in the interest of WASA employees.”

In a subsequent WhatsApp comment, former public utilities minister Marvin Gonzales did not see the matter as one that could be easily resolved.

He claimed, “There is a power struggle between the union and UNC operatives over the management of the authority.”

Gonzales said, “The UNC ‘boys and girls’ are getting promoted without due process and the PSA operatives are not getting their end of the bargain.”

He recalled on May 16, “ I did warn that it’s back to the old days where nepotism and corruption will become the order of the day in WASA.”

The PSA is one of the groups which were part of the UNC’s “coalition of interests” that contested the April 28 general election.

The UNC won the election 26-13-2.

At a post-cabinet news conference at the Red House in Port of Spain on May 15, Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar ripped up a copy of the WASA transformation plan created under the former PNM administration to the applause of government ministers and Thomas who attended the conference.

Among the ministers applauding Persad-Bissessar’s actions was Labour Minister Leroy Baptiste, Thomas’ immediate predecessor as PSA president. The PSA represents the majority of WASA’s workers.

Persad-Bissessar said, “Today, the cabinet rescinded the previous cabinet decision of the PNM to brutalise, demonise and attack WASA workers, WASA management.”

She added that changes to WASA’s management structure have resulted in savings of over $30 million annually.

On May 16, Padarath claimed the PNM intended to fire WASA workers had it won the election. He said this included 800 monthly, 217 management, 583 supervisory and 1,200 daily paid positions being made redundant at the authority

Gonzales, on the same day, said the plan have saved taxpayers $43 million annually instead of the $30 million figure Persad-Bissessar mentioned.