Naparima College old boys celebrate 57 years of friendship

Members of the organising committee of 68ers of 68, Edwin Ramjit, left, Hayden Koyass, Imzack Sukkoorali, David Sammy, Trevor Rex Baddaloo and Joseph Bridgewater. -

In 1968 – six years after Trinidad and Tobago gained Independence and two years before the Black Power uprising – 120 boys climbed Paradise Hill in San Fernando to take their seats at Naparima College, having passed the then Common Entrance examination (now SEA).

In 2025, the surviving “Naps Boys,” now 68 years old, will mark this milestone with a three-day reunion from August 8-10, under the banner 68ers of ’68.

The celebrations began August 8, when overseas classmates returned to Trinidad and Tobago. The day featured bar hopping, attendance at Pan Trinbago South Central Region’s Echoes of Steel at Naparima Bowl, and other activities.

The main event takes place on August 9, at the college gymnasium from 4 pm, where the “old boys” will gather to reconnect and reminisce. A moment of silence will be held for classmates who have passed on. The evening will include performances from past students Errol Fabien, extempo artiste Neil “Abebele” Baptiste, Shaquille “Flogo” Forbes, Joel Simmons (president of the Past Students’ Association), and Imzack Sukoorali.

After photo opportunities and mingling, a dinner will follow with guest speakers: former principal emeritus Dr Allan McKenzie and current principal Roger Ali. Dion Samsoondar will share “My Story”, and retired major Joseph A Bridgewater will present Remember When, reflecting on their years at Naps.

“This is not a starched event,” said Bridgewater, who is also on the organising committee, “but people are expected to dress elegantly – no short pants allowed.”

On August 10, the festivities shift to Rochard Douglas, Barrackpore, at the home of colleague Ivan Sahai – a Dubai-based pilot – for a day of food, drinks, “ole talk,” card games, and other activities starting from 10 am.

The organising committee – Edwin Ramjit, Hayden Koylass, Imzack Sukoorali, David Sammy, Trevor “Rex” Baddaloo, and Bridgewater says one of the reunion’s highlights will be a substantial donation to further develop the school’s physics lab.

This follows their 50th anniversary project, when they digitised The Olympian school magazine and upgraded the college’s audio-visual room. “This is our continuing contribution to the development of our alma mater,” Bridgewater said.

After leaving Naparima College, the ’68ers took diverse career paths across the globe but maintained strong bonds. Among them are Dr Lackram Bodoe, now Minister of Health; Dr Akenath Misir; Dr John Chin; and Peter Persad, who were academically advanced enough to write the Cambridge exams in form four and progress directly to lower six.

Invited guests include Bodoe, former teacher and student Ralph Maharaj (Ambassador Plenipotentiary for Caricom Affairs and former Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister), past principals Eddison Sookhoo and Dr Michael Dowlath (now Education Minister), vice-principal Kamla Jagroop, and other teachers who made a lasting impact on the ’68ers’ lives.