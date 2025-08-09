More waiting, frustration for US medical services at NAPA

Police officers and Defence Force personnel speak to members of the crowd gathered for free medical services at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) on Frederick Street, Port of Spain on August 8. - Photos by Faith Ayoung

FOR a second day, TT nationals complained of chaos and confusion at the field hospital at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) during the medical mission being carried out by the USNS Comfort medical ship.

The medical site was set up after the arrival of the ship on August 6 and will remain at NAPA till August 9.

Some people who had camped out at the site overnight, as well as others who had arrived in the early hours of the morning, remained outside at 12,30 pm when Newsday visited NAPA. They had endured rain and high temperatures under the burning sun as arrangements constantly shifted.

Maraval resident Tisha said she arrived at 4 am hoping to see the dentist, as her appointment at the dental hospital was taking too long. She said she thought having spent eight hours waiting would have been worth it, but did not think she would get through.

Point Fortin resident, Crystal, said she had been there since 5.45 am.

“They had a number system this morning, so the people here before us got numbers and were seen about before us. There were no numbers when I got here and there were apparently 400 numbers, so there were 400 people here before me.”

She said she chose to come to the site because she needed a second opinion about her women’s health issue.

Another woman said she had been there since 7.45 am and was not hopeful of getting through.

One person said he had arrived at 5 am and had received number 213 out of 400.

“We were initially told to line up along the wall here and we did so. At 8 am the army personnel (from the ship) came and tried to give a different direction, which started to create a problem with the lines and the order. Then the police came and were trying to give separate orders, so all the organisation went awry. People were all jumbled up, and people got in as they wished. Some people who had no numbers got in as well.

“So the police were very disorganised, saying to the crowd they were trained in crowd control, but they messed up the order that was in place and had a lot of separate instructions among themselves. For people in charge of crowd control, they seemed very confused.

He said eventually, the crowd was supported into lines for optometry, dentistry, women’s issues, paediatrics and general. He said general was split into smaller categories, such as dermatology, cardiology and other areas, creating more confusion.

“I got in after 10 am. I had about a 30-minute wait after initial triage. The doctor saw me for five-ten minutes but while they were helpful, they couldn’t assist me because I wanted to get a CT scan but they said they were booked up.

They said they had already booked up all the surgeries, so all the people who came here for surgery today, that was already gone.”

Local police and soldiers tried to calm those waiting as frustrations rose. Some people complained about the attitudes of the law-enforcement personnel, being given conflicting instructions, and having to stand in long lines with high blood pressure and migraines.

One woman said, “I suffer with high blood pressure and if I stand up in this sun I will fall down. What happens then?

"I came here to see about my health, I didn’t come here because I want to stand up in the sun. They need to understand, people come here because they want to see the doctor. Nobody coming out to say anything to us.”

At 12.50 pm several people left after it was announced that the dental clinic was closed.

When Newsday left at approximately 1.30 pm, at least 200 people remained in line.