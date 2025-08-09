Man killed in accident

File photo/David Reid

A 47-YEAR-OLD MAN was killed in an accident in Penal on August 8.

According to reports, the man and a female companion were walking along the eastern side of Rochard Road, Penal around 7.10 pm.

They were struck by a vehicle in the vicinity of Platanite Trace.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene while the woman was taken to hospital for medical treatment.

The vehicle which struck them was wrecked to the Penal Police Station.

Investigations are ongoing.