Las Lomas man held with gun in Tunapuna

- File photo

A Las Lomas man is now in police custody after he was held with a gun and ammunition in Tunapuna.

In an August 8 statement, police said officers of the North Central Division were on routine mobile patrol that day, when at about 2.45 pm, they noticed a silver Nissan Sentra driving on Upper Balthazar Street, Tunapuna.

Police noticed the man using a cellphone while driving and stopped the vehicle. Officers made inquiries, asking for his driving particulars and searched the car.

During the search police found a gun with 7 rounds of 9 mm ammunition.

The driver, a 24-year-old man of Crystal Street, Las Lomas was arrested for possession of the firearm and taken to the Tunapuna Police Station for processing.